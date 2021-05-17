Betis returns to Europe and Huesca remains out of relegation

05/16/2021

On at 22:06 CEST

EFE

Huesca, despite the defeat (1-0) at the Benito Villamarín stadium, is still alive in its fight to maintain the category and depends on its result in the last day to continue in LaLiga Santander, while Betis remains in the sixth place, in position of the Europa League.

BET

HUE

Betis

Claudio Bravo; Emerson, Bartra, Víctor Ruiz, Miranda; Guido Rodríguez, Canales (Guarded, m.83); Joaquín (Diego Lainez, m.58), Fekir, Rodri (Tello, 72); and Borja Iglesias (Loren, m.83).

Huesca

Álvaro Fernández; Maffeo (Pedro López, m.62), Pulido, Siovas (Pedro Mosquera, m.80), Vavro (Gastón Silva, m.06), Javi Galán (Sergio Gómez, m.62); Seoane, Mikel Rico (Escriche, m.62), Ferreiro; Sandro and Rafa Mir.

Goal

1-0, M.57: Borja Iglesias (p.)

Referee

González Fuertes (Asturian) AT: Mikel Rico (M.17), Javi Galán (M.28), Siovas (M.59), Sandro (M.68) and Ferreiro (M.86) / Diego Lainez (M.63) ).

Incidents

Benito Villamarin Stadium

The people of Huesca will receive Valencia at the conclusion of the tournament and Betis will travel to Vigo to secure the Europa League, although it is precisely Celta that can no longer take away a hypothetical seventh place that would give them the right to play the new Conference League.

Huesca got hooked on permanence again with his victory against Athletic (1-0), which allowed him to leave the relegation zone and depend on himself in the last two days, but for this he had to leave the Verdiblanco stadium alive and gamble it next week at home against Valencia without compromise, although defeat and other results are worth not depending on anyone.

To do this, his coach, José Rojo ‘Pacheta’, having no casualties either due to suspension or injury, repeated the same alignment as against the Biscayan team, although after five minutes he suffered the first setback with the injury of the Slovakian central Denis Vavro , who hurt his left thigh and had to be replaced by Uruguayan Gastón Silva.

All the desire of the Huesca formation was met by a rival who wanted to ensure the return to a European competition After two seasons without being in a continental tournament, Betis came out determined to take control of the ball.

Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini refreshed his team compared to the one that tied last Thursday in Eibar (1-1) and did not achieve the level he intended, so players such as Sergio Canales, Joaquín Sánchez or Juan Miranda returned to the title.

With them, the locals controlled the situation without the visitors having many options to approach with danger in the vicinity of the Chilean goal Clauido Bravo, although in defense they did not have great problems against their goalkeeper, Álvaro Fernández.

This is how the game went to rest, without clear chances of danger and with the results of other fields favoring Huesca in their fight for salvation and against Betis in their attempt to achieve something more than entering the Conference League that gives the seventh place.

In the second half, after the VAR did not appreciate a hand in the area of ​​Gastón Silva in the 53rd minute, one later if it considered a penalty from the Uruguayan to Borja Iglesias, who transformed it to make it 1-0 and sign his 10th personal goal in this tournament.

Pacheta moved the bench with three changes in the same window -edro López, Dani Escriche and Sergio Gómez-, with which the Burgos coach sought the reaction, although later he had to make another forced substitution due to the blow to the head that the Greek received Dimitrios Siovas, who was replaced by Pedro Mosquera.

Huesca tried to put its rival in more complications, but the game advanced towards its final phase without Betis breaking down in its defensive framework to enforce the 1-0 and even kill the game in some against, although the result no longer it moved.