Pedro Rodríguez has become one of the players that is ringing the most in the European football market. The forward ends his contract with Chelsea on June 30 and, according to ‘Estadio Deportivo’, Betis has joined the list of clubs that have surveyed his possible incorporation for next season.

05/01/2020

On at 15:33

CEST

sport.es

Betis is aware of the difficulty of hiring a footballer with a lot of cartel and that is presented as a great opportunity to not have to pay transfer. The player has proposals from Italy -Roma and Lazio-, but is also on the agenda of English and German teams. In Spain, Sevilla thought about their recruitment in the winter market, but Chelsea did not provide facilities for the operation.

A Betis of cracks

The green and white entity will try to seduce you through the sports project. The team led by Rubi wants to continue growing and after incorporating players of the level of Canales, Bartra or Fekir, you want to continue along the same line with Pedro.

Betis has also surveyed another great name, such as David Silva. The canary has already announced his departure from Manchester City on June 30 and the Betic team has knocked on his door. Unite two world and European champions, such as Pedro and Silva, it would be a dream in Heliopolis.

