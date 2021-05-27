Betis probes the Héctor Bellerín option

05/27/2021 at 6:56 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The right-handed side of Arsenal, Hector Bellerín, would be in the orbit of Real Betis to to replace the more than probable march of Emerson to the FC Barcelona, as reported by MARCA. The Verdiblanca technical secretariat would have already contacted the player’s environment and the club would seek an assignment with a purchase option to face the operation.

The Catalan, trained in the lower categories of Barcelona, has been counting on fewer minutes in the final stretch of the season and I would not frown upon a change of scenery. The new status of Real Betis, which will compete in the Europa League 2021/22 and has established itself in the top-6 of LaLiga, would be a key point to seduce the player. The sports management works with other alternatives, but the Catalan side is, without a doubt, the most desired.

The Andalusian team already works with Barcelona itself in a double operation: the definitive incorporation of Miranda and the departure of Emerson in exchange for 9 million euros. With this move, Manuel Pellegrini would secure the left-handed lane with Miranda himself and Àlex Moreno, but would see the right-hander with many shortcomings with the departure of the Brazilian, something vital to take the project one step further.

Without the confidence of Mikel Arteta

The Arsenal captain ended the season relegated to a secondary role in the team despite being an indisputable since the arrival of Mikel Arteta to the English capital. The Catalan He has only competed 180 minutes spread over three games in the last 13 Premier League matches and Arsenal have been left out of European competition for the first time in the last 26 years of their history.

The possibility of playing in the Europa League and returning to Spain are two of the strongest arguments for Real Betis to convince the player, who has been in London since 2011. The player’s token is one of the largest handicaps for the interests of the Sevillian club, which would offer a loan offer with an option to buy.