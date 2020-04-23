At 38 years old, Ruben Castro still active. An injury had kept him out of the field for a long time this season, but he had already reappeared before the break due to the coronavirus. He returned to his homeland to try to help Las Palmas to board Primera, a target that is currently resisting him. They are the last flicks of his professional career, but his future seems to continue to be linked to the world of king sports.

In fact, Real Betis is already working on his return to Benito Villamarín, not as a player but to be part of the sports organization chart. The club verdiblanco sees in the canary an interesting profile for the offices, hence the idea is to offer him a position as a member of that plot. In any case, Rubén Castro has one more year of contract with Las Palmas and his idea is to fulfill it, so it will be from June 2021 when he already considers the option of withdrawal.

“Betis is his home”

It was his own Alexis Trujillo, coordinator of the Betis sports area, who explained the plans of the club from Verdiblanco with the striker in La Provincia: «From Rubén, what am I going to tell you, he developed an important career written in capital letters. At Betis he showed that he is a goal man, he made his greatest potential, scoring, an art. And a delight for the stands. We are talking about the top director of the club. It would be necessary to see where he wants to have his retirement, if it is in Las Palmas or in another club, from there, it will be seen. He is well regarded and has the door open. Real Betis is their home ».

A Rubén Castro who scored a total of 148 with Betis, being the maximum historical producer of the club. In Seville, he is still an idol, as was shown in the tribute he received in August. But it is early to think about a possible stage in the offices, as the striker continues to defend the colors of Las Palmas, having scored 20 goals between last season and this year.