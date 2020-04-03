He Real Betis, Like most Spanish and European clubs, he is already working on planning for the next season. With an eye on this course, suspended by the coronavirus until further notice, in the offices of Benito Villamarín they study the market for reinforcements and two of the players surveyed have been David Silva and Pedro Rodríguez, world champions with Spain.

Both end this campaign their respective contracts with Manchester City and Chelsea, respectively, so they have been free since January 1 to listen to offers, negotiate and even reach an agreement with any club. Thus, according to Estadio Deportivo, at Betis they have thought of the two Canarian attackers to make a quality leap next season, because despite being veterans they continue to score at a good level and physically continue to be in shape.

Juicy proposals from abroad

However, in Villamarín they consider that both options are very complicated. Both Silva and Pedro can receive juicy proposals from exotic leagues, less competitive but more economic power, so it seems difficult for them to return to Spanish football this summer, especially if the coronavirus crisis affects the clubs in our country as it seems.

Silva, who has been with City for eight years, has been linked to the Beckham Inter Miami, the new franchise of the former Real Madrid in the American MLS. Crossing the puddle can be appealing to the canary, who welcomes moving to the United States with his family. You also have the option of Japanese Vissel Kobe from Iniesta. Pedro also has appetizing proposals on the table, some of middle East, where players of their profile, veterans but with an immaculate resume are being paid very high salaries. Two almost impossible goals for Betis, which in any case has probed both.