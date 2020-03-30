Fabián Ruiz He is one of the most attractive players on the market for many of the continent’s greats. Two of them, Real Madrid and Barcelona, closely follow the talented midfielder of the Naples, who for now is not listening to offers to renew the Italian club. The future of the footballer is also very pending Real Betis, his previous club, because in the offices of Benito Villamarín they are aware that they can take advantage of a still hypothetical transfer of the player.

In Italy they insist that Naples is trying to expand and improve its contract, which ends in 2023, but the environment of the player has preferred to park that topic until the end of the season. The interest of several greats is real, hence Fabián Ruiz does not want to rush. “In the short term, he is focused on his club, which has undergone many changes and is having a difficult year at a sporting level. The renewal? We have parked it for a while now until the end of the season. There are important clubs actively asking about him and we have informed Napoli. He has been the best player in the European Under-21, has had three very good seasons and being a starter with the National Team leads these clubs to show more interest in him. Its price I do not know, “said his agent Álvaro Torres recently.

That is why Betis is very attentive to the future of the young man from Los Palacios, since the verdiblanco club would enter the 4.5% of the total of a future transfer if it is an international transaction. This is where Real Madrid and Barcelona also come into play, very interested in the player and ready to fight for him in the summer. That would make its price rise and in Italy they assure that the Naples wants 100 million euros for him, which would make Betis take about 4.5 kilos by being its youth squad.