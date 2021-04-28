Betis: Mandi will sign free with Villarreal CF for four seasons

Free agent

Villarreal CF will be the destination of central Aïssa Mandi, whose relationship with Real Betis ends in June and who was on the radar of several teams such as Inter Milan or FC Barcelona, ​​among others. The 29-year-old Algerian international has been with the Verdiblanco team since 2016 and can play in all positions of the defense, even as a winger on both sides.

According to the newspaper As, Mandi will sign with Villarreal for four seasons and will say goodbye to Betis, a club with which he has played 172 games in all competitions.

Messi, Ramos: most valuable players who end their contract in 2021

25 Jérôme Boateng – Bayern – Market value: € 10m

Data updated on April 22, 2021

24 Ryan Bertrand – Southampton – Market value: € 10m

23 Joshua King – Everton – Market value: € 10m

22 Vincent Aboubakar – Besiktas JK – Market value: € 10 M

21 Marko Dmitrovic – SD Eibar – Market value: € 10 million

20 Jordan Amavi – Marseille – Market value: € 10 M

19 Óscar Mingueza – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 10 million

18 Nikola Maksimovic – SSC Napoli – € 12 M

17 Rui Silva – Granada CF – Market value: € 12 M

16 Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid – € 14 M

15 Moussa Marega – Porto – € 14 M

14 Elseid Hysaj – SSC Naples – € 14 M

13 Lucas Vázquez – Real Madrid – € 15 M

12 Santos Borré – River Plate – € 15 M

11 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – AS Roma – € 20 M

10 Julian Draxler – PSG – € 20 M

9 Eric García – Manchester City – € 20 M

8 Sergio Agüero – Manchester City – € 25 M

7 Florian Thauvin – Marseille – € 32 M

6 Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool – € 35 M

5 Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan – € 35 M

4 Memphis Depay – Lyon – € 45 M

3 David Alaba – Bayern Munich – € 55m

2 Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan – € 60 M

1 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M

Mateo Musacchio and Ezequiel Garay

The Andalusians, for their part, are interested in Lazio’s Argentine defender Mateo Musacchio. The player ends his contract with the Italians on June 30 and would be chosen to replace Aïssa Mandi, La Razón said last week.

Precisely, Musacchio was a member of Villarreal until 2017 when he was transferred to AC Milan for 18 million euros, in which he was one of the ten biggest sales of the yellows ever. Since then he has played in Serie A, three and a half seasons in the Milanists and since last January in Lazio.

La Razón also placed the former Valencian player Ezequiel Garay as another Betis target. The more than probable renewal of the central Víctor Ruiz is another of the bets in defense of the Sevillian team.

