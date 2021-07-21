Betis: Joaqun, the eternal Betis captain, turns 40

Turning 40 fully in force in the football elite and with a season full of challenges ahead, including a return to European competitions, is something reserved for a select few. And among them is Joaqun Snchez, the eternal captain of the Betis, who today celebrates four decades of life enjoying a profession that he is passionate about and ready to continue breaking records.

There is no longer any doubt that his medium-term future is on television, after committing to Atresmedia to record a documentary about his life and present a program, and for the institutional representation, with the Verdiblanco club reserving a relevant role for him as a legend and reference shareholder. But first, the portuense wants to say goodbye to the playing fields, helping his team continue to grow and meet objectives.

To play in Europe with the Betis for the fourth time in his career is one of the great incentives to Joaqun In which, except for an unexpected turn of events, which should not be ruled out with the 17th career, it must be his last year as a professional. As it is trying to get your team to repeat in the top six in The league, achieving the desired stability, or dreaming of conquering a Copa del Rey like the two that shine in his palm, one of them dressed in green and white, 16 years ago.

Joaqun’s extraordinary records

Continue increasing the counter of official matches (821 in clubs, 872 if we add their 51 absolute caps) until trying to reach 900 or consolidate as the second footballer with the most appearances in First division (sum 579, only surpassed by Zubizarreta) are some of his individual challenges for this new course. A season in which he also has several records to shoot …

Joaqun can say goodbye by being the player with the most wins in the highest category without ever wearing the Real Madrid or Barcelona (only Donato Y Ral garca with 235, two more than the portuense, they surpass him); the oldest footballer to score a goal in The league (has ahead of Donato, Caesar Y Di Stfano) or the oldest professional to hang the boots on the Betis, become the leader in minutes contested in First as green and white (he lacks 604 to overcome Esnaola).

Joaqun, 22 seasons as a professional

Many incentives in which to be his 22 season as a professional, 13 defending the shield of the Thirteen Bars, for which he is already preparing. With the same enthusiasm as always, with the same sympathy off the pitch and the same seriousness in daily work, with the responsibility of being the mirror in which the youth of the quarry look at themselves and with the need to multiply their level demanding to continue asserting his talent in an increasingly physical football.

If the evolution of the pandemic allows it and Pellegrini gives it the prominence that it has always had, Joaqun can fulfill his wish to hang up his boots one year when he can say goodbye to fans from all fields of The league. Especially those of the Benito Villamarn, his house, where he already has a door with his name on it. A magical place for the incombustible Betic midfielder who, at 40, continues to win the battle against time and writes a story of legend in Helipolis.

