Betis: Joaqun suffers in Betis’s ‘torture chair’: watch out for the effort and tension of his muscles

The Real Betis progresses in their preseason and in the tests their players undergo to check their fitness and physical ability. In the last of them, this Monday, Joaqun He brought out his art again while suffering a lot, pushing his cudriceps and solos to the limit to end up exhausted with an expressive: “To suck her!“.

The Betic footballer suffered in a measurement of muscular strength and endurance to such an extent that his screams caught the attention of his partner Alex Moreno who went to record him with his mobile. “I did not know that now you had to jump in parachute to come to play soccer“, the man from Cádiz commented with his usual grace in reference to the restraints he had to put on his shoulders to keep himself ‘tied’ to the ‘torture’ chair.