Betis: Fans and journalists surrender to Diego Lainez’s performance against Madrid

Football player Diego Lainez of Real Betis in the Spanish League, had an outstanding participation in the duel of his team against the Real Madrid, so the fans and journalists praised his game.

The Mexican midfielder started as a starter in Manuel Pellegrini’s team, playing 90 minutes of play and exiting for Juanmi, like his compatriot Andrés Guarded.

Diego Laínez had an outstanding performance with his team, showing his technique and overflows in the opponent’s field, stealing the glances of the fans and the journalist union, placing his name in trends on Twitter.

Several journalists highlighted the comments of Spanish analysts, who highlighted the great future Betis has with Lainez, recalling that he is often criticized in Mexico despite his age.

Commentators in Spain: “What a player has the tri, it is a pleasure to see Lainez dribble, what future does Mexico have?” But here there are people who call it ‘inflated’ … Grande @ DiegoLainez10 pic.twitter.com/IkhizHwDtf – Juan Pablo Bedwell (@JuanpaBedwell) April 24, 2021

Ehhh sorry, what a great Lainez game, I shouldn’t have changed it !! – Marta (@ Marta_martin29) April 24, 2021

