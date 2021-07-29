Betis fall to Derby for their mistakes

A childish mistake of Cristian Tello In the final stages of the match, it caused the second defeat of Real Betis in the preseason, after losing 1-0 to the Derby County What does Wayne train? Rooney on the Championship English, whose players took advantage of a very risky lateral pass from the Catalan winger, from one side of the field to the other, just in front of the area, to intercept the ball and beat without reference to Joel robles when there was hardly time to react (86 ‘).

Before I had enjoyed the Betis of the best scoring opportunities, but neither Aitor Ruibal (28 ‘) nor Nabil Fekir on a couple of occasions (48’ and 59 ‘) were inspired to beat the English goal, which Bird would achieve in 86’ to decant the clash of the local side after the gross error of Tello When trying to get the ball played from behind with excessive risks. Before, Joel had already avoided the 1-0 against Kazin-Richards, who in the 66th minute planted himself in his nose after beating Edgar

The shock before him Derby served to see the first minutes in preseason of Saved Y William Carvalho, play the Fekir brothers together for a long time and see that Betis needs reinforcements in the defensive zone, where Sidnei has stopped counting for Pellegrini and this Wednesday the home-grown players Kike Hermoso and Edgar played almost the entire game as a central pair.

Derby County, 1: Roos (Allsop, m. 74); Byrne, Forsyth (Williams, 69), Shinnie, Jagielka, Lawrence (Sibley, m. 78), Baldock (Jozwiak, m. 56), Aluko (Watson, m. 56), Buchanan, Morrison (Kazim-Richards, m. 56) and Carroll (Bird, m. 56).

Real Betis, 0: Rui Silva (Joel, m. 64); Sabaly (Fran Delgado, d. 78), Edgar (Víctor Ruiz, d. 78)), Kike Hermoso, Calderón; Camarasa (William Carvalho, m. 46), Guarded (Canales, m. 46), Nabil Fekir (Borja Iglesias, m. 64), Rober (Rodri, m. 64), Aitor (Tello, m. 64); and Loren (Yassin Fekir, d. 46).

Goal: 1-0, m. 86: Bird.

Referee: Paul Tierney (England). Without reprimands.

Stage: Pride Park Stadium, with the presence of Betic fans in the stands.

see match file