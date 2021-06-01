Betis, attentive to the situation in Puado

06/01/2021 at 5:03 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Real Betis Balompié, with an eye to the next season, has begun to probe the transfer market in search of reinforcements in the offensive field. As revealed by the Goal digital portal, the main objective of the Verdiblanco team is Javi Puado, a winger who currently plays for Espanyol.

The blue and white youth squad has established himself as one of the great revelations of the season in the Smartbank League. The young man from Barcelona registers 12 goals and 8 assists in the silver category of Spanish footballNumbers that have helped Espanyol secure a ticket for promotion to the First Division.

Despite being one of the great jewels of the blue and white team, its future is still far from resolved. His contract ends in June 2022, Although the intention of Espanyol is to reach an agreement for a renewal that is not moving forward at the moment.

Following the Goal information, Antonio Cordón, Betis sports director, has already contacted Puado to explain that he would fit perfectly into Betis’s sports project. The young winger will be an important piece in Espanyol’s squad on his return to La Liga, but the idea of ​​playing the Europa League dressed in green and white could end up tipping the balance in favor of Betis.

The lighthouse that guides ‘La Rojita’

If the Spanish under-21 team has reached the European semi-final, it is largely thanks to Puado. The winger sealed the pass of the national team against Croatia (2-1) with two goals, the first area mouse and the second beautifully made, after an individual play in which he dodged the defenders and the goalkeeper.