Monday June 15, 2020

With the draw to two, Granada lost the possibility of snatching the seventh position from Valencia, which also gives a ticket to the repechage of the Europa League. While Betis is momentarily established in 13th place, nine points down.

In a game that was defined in the final minutes, Betis and Granada drew two goals, in a duel valid for date 29 of the Santander League. When the game seemed defined in favor of the visitor, the match was met with three scores in the last 10 minutes, sentencing the scoreboard in a definitive draw.

During the first stage Betis came out with the enthusiasm of making a difference through his hometown, maintaining possession and looking for the attack through the sides. But it was Granada who opened the scoring, taking advantage of one of the various counterattacks that bothered the local rear. Carlos Fernández (29 ’) made it 1-0 after a great direct and collective move.

In the second fraction Granada was dedicated to endure the downpour, after Betis was determined to equalize the actions. That situation came in the final part of the meeting and not only once, but twice. Sergio Canales (85 ’) and Cristian Tello (88’) quickly turned the score. But not everything was finished, since the experienced Roberto Soldado (91 ’), took advantage of the only dangerous move that Levante had in the complement to end the game with a definitive 2 to 2.

