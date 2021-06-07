Beti Onak win 4-2 against Lourdes

06/06/2021 at 11:37 PM CEST

The Onak won 4-2 against Lourdes during the game held this Saturday at the Lorenzo Goikoa. The Beti Onak He came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning the last two games of the competition. The most recent was against FC Bidezarra away from home (0-1) and the other in front of the Peña Azagresa in his fiefdom (3-1) and at the moment he had a streak of five consecutive victories. On the visitors’ side, the Lourdes lost by a score of 1-3 in the previous match against the Corellano and accumulated six consecutive defeats in the competition. With this defeat the Lourdes was in tenth position at the end of the match, while the Beti Onak is first.

The game started in a positive way for the Villaves team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to the goal of Ceballos in the 11th minute. After a new move, the local team increased the score in the 25th minute thanks to a goal from his own goal. Villafranca. But later the Lourdes reduced differences by making it 2-1 with a second goal from Villafranca in minute 39. However, the Beti Onak he distanced himself through a bit of Izura shortly before the end, specifically in 43, thus ending the first part with a 3-1 in the light.

The second half of the match began in a favorable way for the Tudela team, who approached the scoreboard with a penalty goal from Left in minute 53. However, the Beti Onak In the 83rd minute he increased the score with a goal from Manero, ending the match with a score of 4-2 on the scoreboard.

The technician of the Onak, Diego Gaston, gave entry to the field to Eguílaz, Arsuaga, Mikel Borja, Manero Y Jon lasarte replacing Cast, Úriz, Iker, Izura Y towers, while on the part of the Lourdes, Javier Serrano replaced Acute, Maxi, Cowboy Y Juan Otalora for Garcia, Moha, Left Y Borja.

The referee showed three yellow cards. Locals saw two of them (Úriz Y Manero) and those of the visiting team saw a card, specifically Garcia.

With this result, the Onak he gets 43 points and the Lourdes with 19 points.

The team that played the duel at home will be measured on the following day with the CD Fontellas, Meanwhile he Lourdes will play against him River Ega.

Data sheetBeti Onak:Monreal, Úriz (Arsuaga, min.54), Fermin, David Gaston, Mario Adot, Eche (Eguílaz, min.54), Ceballos, Izura (Manero, min.72), Iker (Mikel Borja, min.54), Torres (Jon Lasarte, min.76) and JonLourdes:Basurto, Garcia (Agudo, min.25), Borja (Juan Otalora, min.72), David Royo, Izquierdo (Cowboy, min.59), Garcia (Agudo, min.25), Eneko, Sergio, Moha (Maxi, min.46), Villafranca and JavierStadium:Lorenzo GoikoaGoals:Ceballos (1-0, min. 11), Villafranca (2-0, min. 25), Villafranca (2-1, min. 39), Izura (3-1, min. 43), Izquierdo (3-2, min. 53) and Manero (4-2, min. 83)