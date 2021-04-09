Beti Onak receives FC Bidezarra

04/09/2021 at 5:15 PM CEST

The Onak and the Bidezarra They begin their participation in the Second Phase of the Third Division with renewed spirits, playing this Saturday at 16:30 the match that corresponds to the first day at the stadium Lorenzo Goikoa.

The Beti Onak ranked 7th in the First Phase of the Third Division with 24 points and a balance of 26 goals in favor and 25 against.

On the other hand, the FC Bidezarra he ranked eleventh in the previous phase of the competition with 19 points and figures of 18 goals for him and 23 against.