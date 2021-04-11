Beti Kozkor beats the Cirbonero at home

04/10/2021 at 10:47 PM CEST

The Kozkor won at home 2-0 their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division held this Saturday in the Plazaola Sports Complex. With this result, the Lecumberian team is third, while the Cirbonero he is fifth at the end of the match.

During the first period of the game, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second half luck came for him Beti Kozkor, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal of Armendariz in the 78th minute. The local team joined again, increasing distances by establishing the 2-0 thanks to the success in front of goal by Celi moments before the final whistle, in 88, ending the established time with the score of 2-0.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Kozkor gave entrance to Adrian, Imanol Gaskue and Go away for Valencia, Beñat Y Romeo, Meanwhile he Cirbonero gave the green light to Navarrese, Ruben, Rodriguez, Samuel Pope Y Mincharro for Mario Leon, Brown, Aurensanz, Erviti Y Navarrese.

The referee sanctioned five players with a yellow card, three for the locals and two for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Valencia, Celi Y Xabier and by visitors to Kubala Y Ruben.

With this result, the Kozkor is left with 36 points and the Cirbonero with 32 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Beti Kozkor will dispute his match against the Peña Sport at home. For his part, Cirbonero will play at home his match against him San Juan DKE.

Data sheetBeti Kozkor:Buldain, Armendariz, Ramos, Valencia (Adrian, min.70), Iván Barrachina, Garralda, Beñat (Imanol Gaskue, min.82), Xabier, Romeo (Iriarte, min.82), Salaberria and CeliCirbonero:Jordán, Mario León (Navarro, min.40), Arriazu, Kubala, Javi Álvarez, Álex Cacho, Moreno (Ruben, min.69), Aurensanz (Rodriguez, min.85), Maeztu, Dominguez and Erviti (Samuel Pope, min .85)Stadium:Plazaola Sports ComplexGoals:Armendariz (1-0, min. 78) and Celi (2-0, min. 88)