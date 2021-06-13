Bethesda’s new great game prepares us to explore a vast universe on Xbox and PC (and confirms release date)

Finally. A long time has passed since we first learned of the existence of ‘Starfield’, the new IP in 25 years of Bethesda, but today, in the middle of E3 2021, we have seen its first official trailer. There is no gameplay, unfortunately, but interesting information: will be exclusive to PC, Xbox Series X | S and xCloud and will be available on Game Pass at launch. Without further ado, we leave you with the trailer.

Microsoft has also taken the opportunity to announce the release date of ‘Starfield’: November 11, 2022, so we still have to wait a bit to get the glove. The trailer itself does not reveal much, but it does give us a small preview of how (much) we can expect from this new IP from the creators of ‘Fallout and The Elder Scrolls’.

‘Starfield’ points to a huge open world

In the trailer we can see the protagonist of the adventure, who is part of an organization called “Constellation”. Beyond that, everything indicates that ‘Starfield’ will be a space exploration game. As the studio said when it was first introduced, it will be “the biggest and most epic sci-fi game we can imagine.”

According to Microsoft, it is a game that has not been possible until now, that we have the next generation graphics card consoles and GPUs on the market. It is, according to Microsoft, “the game we’ve all wanted to play.” The images we see in the trailer correspond to the alpha, so 1) it is susceptible to change and 2) it is confirmed that the game is in a relatively advanced phase of its development.

The company has not given much more information about the game, so we will have to wait. Recall: ‘Starfield’ will be released on November 11, 2022 and it will be exclusive to Xbox Series S | X (no old-gen, it seems), PC and Microsoft xCloud.

