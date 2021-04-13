Bethesda prepares a new DOOM for Android

Bethesda has announced the arrival of a new game in the DOOM series for mobile phones.

A new mobile game in the DOOM saga is on the way. After the good reception of The Elder Scrolls: Blades, Bethesda now wants to continue strengthening its catalog of mobile video games with Mighty DOOM, a free to play game inspired by the terrifying world of DOOM.

For now, the game is only available in one country, but as the weeks go by Mighty DOOM it should start to reach other regions around the world.

End evil in Mighty DOOM, Bethesda’s new mobile game

As you can see in the trailer shared by Bethesda, Mighty DOOM is an action game with an overhead perspective, where we control a soldier whose mission is to kill all the monsters that will appear in each level. It also includes the boss battles so popular of the DOOM series titles.

Its controls seem simple: with one finger the direction of the character is changed, and with the other it goes off.

Since we are talking about a game free to play, Mighty DOOM will be able to free download, although it will contain payment items that will be used to unlock accessories, skins or other exclusive additions.

