Several video game companies have done their bit to help fight coronavirus. Some of them have given away games for people to stay at home, while others started awareness campaigns with major organizations.

Through a statement, Bethesda reported that it wants to join the cause and that its goal is to offer more than entertainment in these difficult times. For this reason, Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax Media and all their studies confirmed a donation of $ 1 MDD to combat the pandemic.

Bethesda’s donation will be used for a good cause

The developer confirmed that all the donated money will go to various non-profit organizations. According to the information, $ 500,000 USD will be delivered to Direct Relief, an organization that has played a fundamental role during the pandemic.

On the other hand, $ 250,000 USD will be given to UNICEF, which has been in charge of keeping children and families in precarious conditions safe. The same amount will be donated to local activities that aim to support people in these times.

The beneficiaries of this donation will be chosen by the various Bethesda studios. This seeks to support a large number of charities that play an important role during the pandemic.

Bethesda also pledged to find new ways to stay in touch with its community of players and fans. As part of the #BethesdaAtHome initiative, the company will hold several broadcasts to invite the entire community to help the above organizations.

“Whether they are playing games, watching broadcasts, or however they choose to stay active during these difficult times, we encourage them to find ways to stay connected with others while respecting the guidelines of social estrangement in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy.” , the study noted.

