Since 2015, Bethesda has been one of the publishers who organize a press conference on the sidelines of E3, the famous Californian fair, every year. This traditional conference ball with Microsoft (Xbox), Bethesda, Ubisoft, Sony (PlayStation), Square Enix and Nintendo (via Nintendo Direct). This year however, E3 will have a bitter taste, with a version adapted to the health crisis we are going through. A “digital” edition with essentially online conferences and no shows. If we know that on the side of Microsoft or Ubisoft, the plans remain unchanged, on the side of Bethesda, the events will be different. As for Devolver Digital and Nintendo, the two firms have not yet communicated on their projects.

Bethesda cancels June 2019 conference

It was one of the most eagerly awaited conferences, as Bethesda had the opportunity to unveil information on big, highly anticipated games like the famous The Elder Scrolls VI, which has been announced for two years already. But also Starfield, or GhostWire: Tokyo. Alas, it will take a little more patience to find out all this.

Pete Hines, vice president of public relations and marketing for Bethesda Softworks, announced on Twitter the cancellation of the event.

Given the many challenges we’re facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital Showcase in June. We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months.

A logical and understandable decision. You should know that the weeks before E3 are very intense weeks for developers working hard to design demos worthy of the name to present to the press and fans. With the current difficulties and confinements, teleworking, this must make things much more complex for teams who prefer not to take risks.