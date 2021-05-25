Bethenny Frankel’s Net Worth, Real Housewives Salary, Skinnygirl Earnings

Based on the amount of money I myself have spent on Skinnygirl Margaritas, I can only assume that Bethenny Frankel is wildly rich. Which … she is! Between a truly massive Real Housewives of New York salary, her beverage business, and residuals from my weekly re-watch of Bethenny Getting Married, Bethenny is a multi-multi-multi-millionaire. Oh, and she’s also rich because of deli meat and salad dressing, but we’ll get to that in a moment. Let’s dive in!

Bethenny Frankel Made $ 40,000 Per Episode of RHONY

And she filmed a lottt of episodes. Bethenny joined the Bravo show for seasons 1-3, came back for seasons 7-11, and then left for good in 2019. It’s been a whole thing, but ultimately she was there for eight seasons and 152 episodes at — according to Celebrity Net Worth— $ 40ka pop. So yeah … she earned somewhere around $ 6 million total for her time on the show !! No wonder she kept coming back for more.

Watch RHONY on Hulu

And speaking of TV, please be advised that Bethenny is coming off a new HBO Max show called The Big Shot With Bethenny, which is an Apprentice-like competition in which she finds someone to work alongside her at Skinnygirl. Sign moi up.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Skinnygirl Is a Legit Empire

While she earned a ton of money on Housewives, the lion’s share of Bethenny’s net worth comes from being the CEO and founder of Skinnygirl, a company that sells cocktails, DVDs, a novel, clothes, salad dressing, and literal lunch meat, all of which I encourage you to purchase immediately.

Skinnydipping: A Novel

Atria Books amazon.com

$ 23.99

According to Forbes, Bethenny sold Skinnygirl liquor company to Beam Suntory for a reported $ 100 million in 2011. But here’s the thing: she ingeniously kept the rights to the Skinnygirl name so she could launch other products. As she told Forbes, “It would be great for Beam to sell Skinnygirl shot glasses as a complement to the cocktail. But they can’t. Only I can. ” I mean you can practically hear the “mwahahahahhahaha” in her voice.

She Once Earned $ 55 Million in a Single Year

Back in 2011, Bethenny made so much money that she ended up on Forbes Celebrity 100 issue, with the magazine reporting she’d made $ 55 million that year alone (partly because of that aforementioned sale!). Then in 2016, she made $ 8.5 million, making her 2016’s sixth highest-paid reality star.

Meanwhile, I’m just here like:

This content is imported from Giphy. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Also, Bethenny’s Instagram Pays

Forbes estimates that Bethenny earns between $ 10,000 and $ 30,000 per sponsored post on Insta — at least, as of 2016. However, she only had 1.1 million followers back then, and nowadays she has 2.3 million, so $$$ for gems like this Scotch Tape #ad most likely have increased:

Bethenny Frankel’s Total Net Worth? $ 70 Million

Between the deli meats, the cocktails, and the TV shows, Bethenny has $ 70 million to her name — making her one of the wealthiest Bravo Housewives. Kay, amazing, I’ll leave you with this:

This content is imported from Giphy. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

You love all the dirty on celebrity bank accounts. So do we! Let’s overanalyze them together.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io