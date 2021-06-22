Bethe Correia vs. Karol Rosa in plans for October 2

The retirement fight of Bethe correia already has a new date.

According to a report from Combate, the Brazilian will say goodbye to MMA when she faces Karol Rosa in the UFC Fight Night October 2, to be held in Las Vegas.

Correia, a former challenger to the 135-pound title, was going to play his last fight as a professional earlier this year against Wu yanan, but she was forced to abandon the fight because of appendicitis.

Originally, Correia had been fired from the organization after losing by unanimous decision to Pannie kianzad, but the 38-year-old fighter was able to reach an agreement with the company so she could have a retirement fight.

Rosa, number fourteen in the ranking, is 3 – 0 over the octagon and has just beaten the Panamanian by unanimous decision Jocelyn edwards.

