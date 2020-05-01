Beth Phoenix and Mauro Ranallo commented on NXT from their homes. This is a new measure WWE took to avoid trips to the Performance Center.

WWE has found a way to incorporate Beth Phoenix and Mauro Ranallo to the comments from NXT without having to go to the Performance Center.

According to Dave Meltzer, on the Wrestling Observer Radio show, Beth Phoenix and Mauro Ranallo recorded the comments of this Wednesday’s NXT program from their homes. It was seen on several occasions during the camera shots that none of them were at the Performance Center commentator table.

The only one of the NXT commentators who was in the Performance Center to do the announcements was Tom Phillips.

Ryan Satin of WWE Backstage announced that this is a new measure the company has taken to avoid commenter travel during the Coronavirus pandemic.

WWE recently changed its recording schedule to avoid having to do so many live shows and thus force all workers to make trips to the Performance Center so continuously, instead it has been established that the shows are recorded every two weeks. The next day of recordings at the Performance Center is next May 11 just after Money in the Bank where two episodes of WWE RAW will be recorded.

