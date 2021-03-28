Beterbiev vs Dienes: Artur Beterbiev extends his impressive mark against Dienes and defends the light heavyweight championships

Artur Beterbiev knocks out Adam Dienes and maintains his light heavyweight titles. AP

Artur Beterbiev was unrivaled and extended his streak of 16 wins and 16 knockouts by beating the German in the tenth round Adam Dienes to retain the scepters of the WBC and IBF light heavyweights.

The Russian fighter made his presentation by first time in his country to face Dienes, who resisted the champion’s onslaught by getting up twice before his team called for the stoppage of combat in episode 10.

Despite resisting in the ring, From the start Beterbiev was dominant and it was in the first round that he sent him to the canvas with a direct right to the parietal, but it got up to continue. His stamina surprised everyone by taking even two rounds, but it was in the tenth that his team threw in the towel.

Beterbiev’s victory comes after 500 days without activity, to extend his 16-win streak with 16 career knockouts.