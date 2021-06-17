Betelgeuse mysteriously went dark in 2019 and we already know why

On September 2019, the star Betelgeuse, which is located in the constellation of Orion and is one of the brightest in the sky, began to darken slowly. He kept doing it for months, to the point that in February 2020 had already dimmed into 35%. The most esoteric and conspirators might think that it was a warning of the dark times that were about to come. But here we are to talk about science. Also, that would make absolutely no sense.

Astronomers have since theorized about what could be the reason for this obscuration that has never been detected before. Several hypotheses were launched, based on the analysis of images taken by telescopes such as Hubble and the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory (ESO’s VLT). Now, thanks to both, an international team of scientists has published in Nature the study in which the most possible option is consolidated: stardust.

Detectives behind the Betelgeuse mystery

To carry out the study, its authors, led by Miguel Montargès, searched for a photo of Betelgeuse taken by ESO’s VLT at December 2019 and they compared it with another of January of that same year. Thus, they saw that the stellar surface was noticeably darker, especially in the southern hemisphere. But they were not clear why. What was happening to this star in the constellation Orion to lose its brightness so abruptly?

The first part of the work was carried out by the Hubble telescope

In search of an answer, they continued taking pictures until they found that in April 2020 returned to its normal brightness. It was the first time that the changes of a star were seen in real time, on a scale of weeks. Without a doubt exciting. But they still did not know why, so it was necessary to continue studying it.

To do this, they used Hubble images, which had already done part of the work, by capturing how Betelgeuse released a gas bubble.

Starting from that base, through computational modeling and the extended analysis of the VLT images, have been able to know what happened next. Apparently, there was a drop in temperature, characteristic of the evolution of the star as red giant, causing some of the elements of that vapor cloud, such as silicon, to condense and become solid. Thus, the dust was generated that temporarily darkened it.

In the words of Montargès in a press release, they were “direct witnesses to the formation of stardust”.

What will happen now in the constellation Orion?

The Hertzsprung-Russell diagram It is a graph in which the stars are represented by comparing their brightness with their temperature.

Of all the bands that compose it, the widest is known as main sequence, because that is where the majority of stars in the sky are found. The coldest are the red dwarfs and the hottest are the blue giants. All of them are characterized by being in the stage of hydrogen consumption in the nucleus. This means that the hydrogen nuclei are merging, to form a helium nucleus. It is a reaction called nuclear thermofusion, in which, as a result, the characteristic brightness of the stars appears.

Teads production

Stars spend most of their lives in the main sequence

They spend most of their lives like this, but there comes a time when hydrogen is running low. At this point, they will go through different phases, depending on their mass. In the case of Betelgeuse, transformed into a red giant. Here, the accumulated helium in the nucleus causes the understanding of the same. In turn, so much energy is generated that the outermost layers of the star expand. The result will be so great that the heat that is generated not enough to heat the surface, so it is stained with its characteristic reddish color.

But what does the star feed on now? There is no hydrogen anymore, so now the fuel will be the helium, which merges, giving rise mainly to carbon, but also to oxygen. In turn, the nucleus, which continues to contract, attracts hydrogen atoms, which form a kind of shell, this time around the core. There it begins to fuse again, to give rise to helium, which is poured into the nucleus to continue generating carbon and oxygen.

But this is not eternal. There comes a time when the core no longer has enough heat or pressure to continue with the fusion of elements. Here I would enter a new stage, called supernova. But just before that, something else happens: they eject mass into the space around them. This, as Montargès explained to Science Alert, is a mystery, since it is not known exactly how this loss of mass is triggered.

That is why what is happening with Betelgeuse is so exciting, as they believe it could be the result of a gradual loss of mass. But not so much that a supernova conversion is imminent.

It is precisely what has been speculated since the darkening of this star in the constellation Orion began. Astronomers have not observed a supernova explosion since the seventeenth century, so it is not a known process. It is not clear what to expect of him and it would certainly be exciting to witness. But the conclusion of this study is that there is still a little left. And a little bit, in astronomical figures, it could be thousands of years or even millions of years. In any case, the study authors maintain that such a dramatic change of a star has never been observed so closely. For them it has been a privilege. It is not the final fireworks, but a beautiful fireworks.

Also in Ezanime.net