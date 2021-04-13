Bet on the dead. Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ trailer

What is promised is a debt: with you the official trailer of ‘Army of the dead‘, the first film directed by Zack Snyder after passing through the DC Comics Cinematic Universe.

His argument places us today, after declaring a zombie epidemic in Las Vegas, where a group of mercenaries go who decide to bet big and enter the quarantine zone to perpetrate the biggest robbery ever committed.

Shay Hatten, Joby Harold and Zack Snyder himself write the script for this “spiritual” sequel to that remake of ‘Dawn of the Dead’ released in 2004 that stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Ral Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone, and Michael Cassidy.

Its premiere is announced on Netflix for next May 21, although a few days before it can be seen in some cinemas, both in the United States and in Spain.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.

