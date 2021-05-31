Bet on equities but take profits in the banking sector

hello.com

Daily horoscope: what are the stars in store for you this Monday, May 31?

With the astral movements of this Monday we say goodbye to May, and on this last day of the month Mercury will continue in retrograde movement. This means that the zodiac signs will have a unique opportunity to leave their fears behind and be able to make the right decisions. ARIES (March 21 – April 20) It is difficult to understand why we feel whole when we surround ourselves with generosity and affection. After all, who hasn’t felt good bothering others? I would even dare to say that some people try to look for those aspects where they disagree to try to gain someone’s trust. If a sensitive issue is being addressed, there are two options: go all-out or choose to be on the sidelines. Which of the two do you prefer? TAURUS (April 21 – May 21) Sometimes we get the feeling that there are a lot of people who pretend to be who they are not. This does not mean that they always try to usurp someone’s identity, simply that they adopt certain ways of acting as their own and, sometimes, even believe they are superior. The truth is that nobody knows how he really is, on the other hand, the person we aspire to be. Since Mercury is in a retrograde movement, everything indicates that a certain situation is going to occur that will make it easier for you to unmask a person. With all that this entails. GEMINI (May 22 – June 22) If you don’t write a document stating what your priorities are, you will end up doing nothing. The difference is that, when we can see all our objectives with the naked eye, the desire to get going increases. If life smiles on us, everything will be wonderful. On the other hand, if it is the opposite case, we will begin to overwhelm ourselves. The same happens with our chores. Right now your ruling planet is in retrograde, so your ability to wait patiently and your energy are more prominent than ever. You will soon see that you have taken the right direction. CANCER (June 23 – July 23) Having worries is something very simple, and therefore we always have something that keeps us awake. It doesn’t take any different ability to have the gift of worry. Usually, in fact, we surround ourselves with people who show their support and empathize with us. The really weird thing is never worrying. You have to have a lot of willpower to do it. And it can also happen that we learn not to worry about something, but that we run the risk of worrying about others. This Monday I invite you to opt for the complicated option. Thanks to the fact that Mercury is in retrograde motion, you will be able to avoid a problem. LEO (July 24 – August 23) If you notice, all insurance includes ‘force majeure’. The reason why they include it is because it is something that rarely happens, which is not common. However, when we read it, it is normal for us to wonder what is meant by it. Are there really things that only depend on the divine? This Monday you are lucky because the stars are on your side. Do not miss the opportunity. VIRGO (August 24 – September 23) We will always find a good reason to throw in the towel. We will find a thousand problems, inconveniences, questions … that prevent us from continuing on our way. The difficult thing is to gather all the necessary strength not to throw in the towel and preserve it. Since, many times, without realizing it, we return to the initial square. How are you going to face that decision you have to make = Fortunately, your ruling planet is in retrograde motion, which means that a person is going to make a decision for you, and they will do it in the best possible way. LIBRA (September 24 – October 23) We always meet people who are clear about what is good for us and what is not. The simple thing is to judge without reason. After all, making value judgments is very easy for us and we often recite them as if they were mantras. That is why we have given them a certain relevance and, without realizing it, we have internalized them. Within us, we have evaluated what they have for and what against. If this Monday you dare to question everything, you can discover something very valuable. Your life will change for the positive. SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22) Have you ever had a dream in which you walk on water or fly over it? And have you ever wondered if it’s really something real? We have all woken up from a dream that we thought was too realistic. And we have done it with fear that it would be fulfilled. I think that those who have a more logical mind should try to work their capacity to dream to the maximum. If this Monday you want to achieve your goals, you should put yourself in the shoes of the other person. What would she do in your place? SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21) I wonder what you were doing before you got here. What do you get once you read it? What is the reason why you have decided to read this and not any other? Was there a really worthwhile reason? This Monday you should weigh the possibility that if something happens it may be purely by chance. You are a positive Sagittarius, so normally you always focus on the good. If you continue to have faith in it, great things await you. CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20) Deep down, we all love having fears. That is why scary movies attract us so much. But the truth is that if those nightmares became a reality, life would become unbearable. We are all fascinated by amusement parks, however, once we see ourselves at the top and realize that something is not working, we would do everything possible to get back to earth. That may appeal to you, but it is very different if it becomes real. You always focus too much on what can go wrong. But it doesn’t mean that it will always be this way. AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19) I would like you to ask yourself today what your limits are. I think they are older than you thought. Do you think you are making the most of all your abilities? First you should think that everything is capable of being done. As Roosevelt said, there is only one thing we should have respect for, and that is fear. I’d love to hear what you thought about anxiety. Likewise, I have to say that your situation right now is not irreversible. A path full of decisions opens up in front of you. If you take the correct posture today, you will realize that everything is more than possible. PISCES (February 20 – March 20) There are certain issues that are relevant to everyone, regardless of their origin. We all have needs to cover. Another thing is when we talk about preferences. Everything changes there. What I love you can horrify you. The world is full of tastes and colors. 