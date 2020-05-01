At 16, a defender enchants the Rooster for professionalism and quality

A history of overcoming. That is how the life of defender Henry Leonel, under-17, Atlético Mineiro can be summed up. Acting in the mining club for two years, Henry won the respect, affection and admiration of everyone in the club. Education, talent and professionalism are some marks of the young man born in Taboão da Serra, São Paulo.

Henry Leonel has been well observed in the basic categories of Galo- (Press Release; Atlético-MG)

Photo: Lance!

Known for his good stature combined with great technical quality, Henry is one of the athletes that the Rooster bets for the future.

– Henry is an exemplary boy. Has awareness on and off the pitch. Even at a young age, he is an athlete in the concept of the word. A boy with a very good head and, of course, excellent technical quality. May I be able to continue on this path to write a beautiful football story – says Luiz Carlos Ferreira, the athlete’s close representative.

Overcoming is a mark of the 16-year-old defender. Loss of father at 14 and an ankle fracture. Recovery from ankle injury? In record time. 5 months and was already back on the lawns.

– He is an athlete with a head above average for his age. He overcomes adversity well and has the will to win. The family base and all the affection of the mother who lives with him today in Minas Gerais are fundamental. Two years defending a great team. This is proof that his work has been well done – comments Luiz Carlos Ferreira.

See too:

L! chooses the 15 best goalkeepers in Brazilian football in the 21st century