Best Xiaomi Air Purifiers (2021)

One of the most popular products in the Xiaomi catalog are purifiers, devices that are used to clean the air in the home of bacteria, dust particles and other elements that can harm health. If you still did not know these products, in this guide we recommend the best Xiaomi air purifiers you can buy.

As with its mobile phones, the Chinese manufacturer maintains a constant pace of development and launch of purifiers. This is good for the public, because you have more to choose from, but it can also complicate the choice by taking into account characteristics of many models. To make the search easier, we are going to focus on the best Xiaomi air purifiers.

Best Xiaomi Air Purifiers

The size, the type of filter, the air flow, the presence or absence of an OLED screen, the power and the WiFi connection are some of the main characteristics that you should analyze carefully before choosing one or the other purifier.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2H

Measuring 24 x 24 x 52 centimeters, the Mi Air Purifier 2H has a small size and elegant design that allows you to place it in any corner of the house as if it were a decorative element. It uses HEPA filters divided into 3 layers that trap 99.97% of particles smaller than 0.3 microns and it will allow you to breathe a renewed air that comes out of the four faces of the device.

It has enough power to operate in rooms of 31 square meters, with a capacity of 260 cubic meters per hour air flow cleanliness. This does not greatly affect your consumption, which can be really low.

In addition, the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier has night mode, real-time air quality monitoring and compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa, that is, you can control it with your voice, and also with the Mi Home app.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H

A more advanced model is the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3H, with a clean air flow of 400 cubic meters per hour and a 3-layer HEPA filter that traps most of the dirt. This Mi Air Purifier 3H is ideal for rooms between 28 and 48 cubic meters. It will not matter if you use it while you are in the room, as it emits little noise.

On the other hand, this Xiaomi purifier also integrates an OLED screen showing data about your performance. Of course, you can control it with your mobile from the Mi Home app and connect it with Google Assistant and Alexa to manage its operation with your voice.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C

Another good Xiaomi purifier to keep your home dirt-free is the Mi Air Purifer 3C, with a three-layer HEPA filter that traps 99.97% of dirt. Has a supply rate of 320 cubic meters per hour and a real-time air quality monitoring system. This data, that of air quality, is reflected in the OLED display of the device, which also reports on the cleaning rate.

Thanks to 360º three-dimensional circulation system that equips this Mi Air Purifier 3C, the purifier can renew the air of the room in which it is located in just minutes. It’s about a ultra-quiet model, you can use it even in your room without disturbing you during sleep. In addition, it has a low electricity consumption and its filters have a useful life of 6 to 12 months.

If you download the Mi Home app and link the purifier, you can schedule its on and off for when you are away from home, activate the night mode and know the filter life, among other options.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Pro

Xiaomi’s most advanced air purifier currently is the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Pro, with a air flow rate of 500 m3 / h CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate), that is, it can perform at the best level in rooms up to 60 square meters. Thanks to its laser particle sensor and HEPA filters, this purifier can keep almost 100% of the dirt from the air it receives.

The Mi Air Purifier Pro also includes a new pressurization system, and this model does not lack a OLED display showing the air quality of the room in which it is located. Depending on that quality, the color of the screen circle will be red, orange or black.

If you get this advanced Xiaomi purifier, you can get the most out of it if you pair it with the Mi Home app. From the app you can regulate fan operation, know the air quality in real time, schedule a reminder to change filter, and enable the different operating modes, such as night or automatic.

