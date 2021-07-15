Best Workout Headbands in 2021 – Headbands for the Gym and Exercise

Courtesy

The recipe for the perfect workout outfit includes the following: a stylish two-piece set, a cute pair of tennis shoes, and a workout headband. I know, I know. You might be thinking that the 80s-esque hair accessory doesn’t serve much of a purpose besides looking fun. But listen! Not only does it add some oomph to your exercise ‘fit, but it also keeps sweat from dripping all over you and your hair out of the way while you’re on a run, pumping iron, or doing some yoga. So if you’re interested in snagging yourself a band because it’ll def make exercising a lot easier (and chicer!), I’ve gathered some workout headbands that are equal parts fashionable and practical.

You’ll see that there are actually a variety of headbands in the market — from ones with vibrant designs to styles that have cool features like reflective accents and a ponytail hole (!!!). Plus, a lot of them come in sets so you can really get more bang for your buck. Keep on scrolling to shop the best workout headbands to add to your workout routine.

And if you need some help putting together some gym ‘fits, check out these athleisure wear brands and butt-sculpting leggings that you can trust to curate some fire looks.

1

this colorful set

Set of 10 Athletic Headbands

If you’re not too sure what color you want, grab this 10-pack that comes in a variety of bold and neutral tones.

two

this stretchy one

Vital Headband Athleta athleta.gap.com

$ 14.00

This stretchy headband will keep your hair from getting in the way of your workouts, while still sitting comfortably on your head.

3

this high quality one

Fly Away Tamer Headband Luxtreme Lululemon lululemon.com

$ 12.00

What’s so special about this headband made with Luxtreme fabric (aka Lululemon’s super stretchy and sweat-wicking material) is the velvet material inside, which helps the band stay in place without painfully pulling at your hair. And it comes in nine other shades!

4

this one with a lot of fabric

Rita Headband

Go for this wide headband if you want something with more hold. The extra fabric will not only stop sweat and keep your hair in place, but it’ll also make sure your ears stay warm during cold climates.

5

this one with silicone on the inside

Fury headband

I mean, the iconic swoosh logo needs to make an appearance at least once during a workout! This headband from Nike was made with their Dri-FIT fabric, which helps keep you dry when you’re breaking a sweat.

6

this one with reflective accents

Cross Over Reflective Headband Sweaty Betty Sweaty Betty

$ 14.00

Guys, this isn’t just any type of headband. It has some really cool features like reflective accents so people can see you if you’re exercising in low-lit areas. Plus, there’s a designated hole to fit your ponytail through.

7

this tie-dye style

6 PCS Tie Dye Headbands OFFTESTY amazon.com

$ 12.99

Tie-dye fans: This one’s for you. if you stan bold and vibrant hues, snag this eyecatching set.

8

these ones made out of spandex

Workout Headbands isnowood amazon.com

$ 16.99

These polyester and spandex headbands are extremely soft, and breathable. They also come in three gorgeous muted colors so you can have ~ options ~.

9

this thoughtful bundle

Headbands Sankofa Athletics Sankofa Athletics

$ 12.00

If you want some headbands with a special meaning, grab yourself some of these ones. Each band features the Sankofa symbol, which depicts a bird with its head turned backwards to retrieve an egg. It symbolizes the importance of looking back into the past to gather knowledge for the future. We love a motivating message!

Megan Uy Assistant Shopping Editor Megan is the Assistant Shopping Editor at Cosmo where she covers all things shopping within the fashion and lifestyle space.

