Best Weighted Blanket Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day 2021

For anyone who needs a distraction from life rn, you should know that Prime Day is coming up realllll soon. And if you’re a big bedding stan like me, then you know that the odds of scoring a steep discount on the weighted blanket of your dreams are pretty likely. (Prime Days of years past have blessed us with $$$ off these cozy blankets, so fingers crossed that we’ll be just as lucky this time around!)

Now, if you’re new here, you probably have some questions. Scroll through and let us field ’em for ya!

What is Amazon Prime Day?

During that two-day sale situation, you’ll be able to shop all of the things for way less money, which brings me true joy. The catch is you ‘ve gotta be a Prime member to score those deals. So if you want to get in on all that money-saving action (or if you are but want your own Prime account away from prying eyes), sign up and take advantage of Amazon’s 30-day free Prime trial.

When is Prime Day happening?

While the official start date has yet to be announced, this glorious shopping event typically takes place in the summertime — and we’re watching it v closely. So make sure to keep checking back here for updates!

How do weighted blankets work?



Because science, we should talk about how weighted blankets do what they do. These heavy blankets mimic a technique used in occupational therapy called deep-touch pressure therapy, says psychiatrist Stacy Cohen, MD, founder of The Moment, a medical group focusing on addiction treatment.

That technique is used to treat sensory disorders, anxiety, and ADHD with weighted clothes (and blankets), swaddling, holding, stroking, hugging, squeezing, and therapeutic brushing, according to the journal Occupational Therapy International.

The theory is that applying pressure to a person’s body can decrease levels of cortisol, a stress hormone, and increase serotonin and dopamine, which can improve your mood, impulse control, and reduce stressy feels, per Harvard University.

And even though there’s no conclusive evidence that weighted blankets help frazzled people sleep better, one self-reported study from 2008 found that a majority of adults who slept with a 30-pound weighted blanket were less anxious after using it. So, yes, it’s kind of maybe like sleeping with a bunch of puppies?

What are the best weighted-blanket deals to shop on Prime Day?

We don’t know exactly what brands and styles will be discounted until le fateful day, but if past Prime Days are any indication, Prime members could get $ 10 to $ 20 off (depending on size) the customer-favorite Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket ( which, by the way, has more than 16,000 5-star reviews). Good Housekeeping also reported a 30 percent discount on the Gravity Cooling Blanket.

So in the meantime, bookmark these babies, check back often to see if they’re finally on sale, and peep these weighted blankets that you can shop RN ahead of Prime Day.

Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket

Quility amazon.com

$ 99.99

Quilted Weighted Blanket W / Removable Cover

BlanQuil amazon.com

$ 169.00

Weighted Blanket for Sleep

Gravity amazon.com

$ 189.00

Weighted Blanket 15lbs

RelaxBlanket amazon.com

$ 39.90

Weighted Blanket 20 lbs

ZonLi amazon.com

Cooling Weighted Blanket for Adults

LUXOME amazon.com

$ 154.99

Sleep Weighted Blanket

Weighted Idea amazon.com

Weighted Blanket for Adults

Weighted Blanket Queen Size

HomeSmart Products amazon.com

$ 89.99

Weighted Blanket with Washable Cover, 15 lbs

Tranquility amazon.com

$ 69.49

