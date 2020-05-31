One of the advantages of websites for online multiplayer games is that you won’t have to install anything and that most of them are cross-platform. That is, you can access from your mobile phone and your partner from your computer, your cousin from the tablet or your mother from your iMac. A browser will suffice and in most cases only you will have to register for free and create a private room where you can enjoy games with family or friends. We compile some of them, from classic Parcheesi and chess to elaborate board games that will take hours and hours to finish.

Parcheesi Turbo

Parcheesi Turbo is one of the best Parcheesi games and one of its main advantages is that it is available for applications for IOS and Android but also with a web version from which you can play so it does not matter if you are on your mobile or on your computer. Of course, there is a condition: you must be registered on Facebook to access the game if you don’t download it. Once you have it, it is one of the best websites for multiplayer games if you like Parcheesi because you can play with friends, family or strangers. It is completely free and it has different game modes such as pairs games, team games, individual games … You just have to choose the mode according to how many you are and it also has a modern and comfortable interface so it will be very useful and attractive at all levels.

Download Parcheesi Turbo for Android | Download for iOS | Play Parcheesi Turbo online

Mundigames is one of the most complete and interesting websites if you are looking for multiplayer games of all kinds and from all areas. Most minigames are available with multiplayer options and you can play against friends and family or with strangers. Need be registered to play and when you are, you can play against your friends in same room comfortably and wherever you are, each at home but with an online version for any device. If you don’t have any friends available online, you can play against anyone who is connected to mundigames.

Board Game Arena is one of the best options with the best titles. You have to be registered and you can play with your friends adding them to a game inviting them by their user or passing them a link in which they can be added. It is, without a doubt, one of the best websites for multiplayer games since it will not only allow you to play classics such as chess or Parcheesi but you will also find all kinds of current board games cLike Carcassonne, Sushi Go, Sabouteur, Tokaido …

You can choose to join games already created or you can choose if you want to join tournaments on a website with a large community where you will always have someone to play with. It is a very interesting option if you and your friends are fans of board games but you have to stay home. You only have to register and you can automatically start playing. In addition, the games have a chat in each game in which you can comment on what you think and it will be the closest thing to playing all together.

If yours is trivial, one of the best websites for multiplayer games is Trivialonline.es since it will not only allow you to enjoy one of the classic games, but also allows you to control the game settings and all the features. You can create a game with everyone the topics you want to cover and leave out those that don’t interest you, for example. You can also configure how many questions you need to answer to win or how long the contestant or player must have to answer that question. Once you have the game, you can invite your friends and also no registration required to work.

Tabletopia requires registration but it is undoubtedly one of the most complete options if you are looking for the best websites for multiplayer games. There is almost 1,000 games to which you can play for free and the great advantage is that you can not only do it from a computer but also from mobile phones so that you all have access. You can also install the application on your tablet so it will be much more comfortable to use the touch control of it.

All games are free with some exceptions or premium expansions, but you can find almost a thousand titles to play. You will be able to enjoy great and popular board games and to find the one you like the most or that suits what you are looking for you can filter by game time, by language, by players (from one up to eight players) or by recommended age. You can also search directly by name if you are clear about what you want to play. A highly recommended website for fans of board games or if you want to try something online that is different from usual.

The classic block game has its online version in which you can play with friends just by sharing a link. It is not the most comfortable version that you will find and it is handled without leaving the browser with the only option to enjoy creative mode. You can build what you want all together, but without many more options. It is basic but it can be a good option for fans of one of the most famous video games of all time. In addition, it is free and does not need any type of registration so you will not have to give personal data.

On this website you will not find many titles or very complex but it is perfect if you get bored and want to play against just one person. Just choose the title you want from the four or five available, tap on “play with a friend”And it will automatically create a link and a secret code for that person to enter the room. When the two of you have joined the game will begin. It is a very comfortable, simple and recommended option although the titles are not too elaborate and you will find something like Tic Tac Toe. But if you are looking for something basic this website is perfect for you.

There are many websites for play pictionary But Drawize can be one of the most interesting and best websites for multiplayer games. You can create a private room or “room” to invite contacts and friends without anyone bothering you and wherever you are. You just have to create a new room and send them the code that they can search the web, you can also send a link to the others so they can join directly. You can improve, meet challenges or join games of players you do not know. Another of the strengths of this website is that you can practice or play by yourself “Guess fast” to become an expert when you face your friends. And it has applications for iOS and Android in case you want to play from your mobile phone or tablet.

From the classic Pictionary to the Scattergories in a multiplayer game that you can play with friends or strangers. The first thing you will have to choose are the categories with which you are going to play and the language. It is available in Spanish and among the categories you can choose name, country or city, animal, color, object, fruit, last name, food, excuses for being late, movies, artists, books … Once you have chosen the rules of the game you can choose if you want to play against the machine or with strangers or with friends through a game link that they can join. It is a very basic option of a game that we have all played before but that will promise us hours of fun at any level or age.

If you want to play chess with your friends, this website allows it. You will have to have a name to create your user and you can face the adversary you want by searching for it on the website itself. It has several different types of games and is very easy to handle and intuitive if you like classic games and prefer to play against acquaintances than against a machine or against anonymous people.

You can play UNO with your friends on this web page whose interface is simple but allows us whatever we want. Can join up to four players and you will be able to choose if they are friends, acquaintances or family or simply if you want to play against strangers because you have no one to face. The operation is very basic: choose a name, choose an avatar photograph and shape a game with password and with the rules you want, in which other people you have invited can join. If you don’t have anyone to play with, you can search for created games that you can join for free.

If you used to play Catan with your friends every weekend but now you can’t leave home, you can play Catan online as a website version but also in a downloadable game for Android, iOS or Steam. Each one can choose which option is best for them and up to three players can play, it is available in Spanish and it is free. You will have to have a name and in participants you can search for your friends to add them to the game. There are payment options that will allow you more possibilities depending on your level of love for the game.