BEST wallpapers for your mobile (June 2021)

Change your home screen with the best free mobile wallpapers that you can download.

This is our weekly section with the best wallpapers for your mobile. There are many of you who ask about the wallpapers that appear in our mobile reviews, those that we use in our day to day and that we have carefully selected.

Although a good magician never reveals his tricks, in this case the credit is not ours, and as the weeks go by we will show you, not only our favorite mobile wallpapers, but the places where you can find some of the best quality images from all over the internet, to be able to use them as wallpaper on your mobile phone, tablet, computer or any other device.

Every week, we update this article to bring you new background images, along with their corresponding download links and the recommendation of a wallpaper source where you can discover hundreds of new wallpapers for free. The themes are varied, so you will find funds of all kinds and in different sizes and resolutions so that they adapt perfectly to the panel of any device.

Mobile wallpapers: our favorites

Before continuing, we remind you that we also have a complete guide with customization tricks on Android, as well as other selections of wallpapers that may interest you:

Week of 05/31/2021

And like every week, here are the best wallpapers for mobile that you can download, for free and in the highest possible quality.

Week of 05/24/2021

In the last week of May, and about to welcome summer, we once again select the best wallpapers for mobile that you can download.

Week of 05/17/2021

Here you have others twelve wallpapers for mobile in high quality, and available totally free.

Week of 05/10/2021

Your mobile deserves a quality wallpaper. Therefore, today we return to select the best wallpapers for mobile in high quality that you can download for free.

Week of 05/03/2021

Already in the month of May, we select the best wallpapers for mobile that you can use on your device. All of them are available in high resolution and can be downloaded for free.

Week of 04/26/2021

Before entering fully into the month of May 2021, we return one more week with our favorite wallpapers for mobile. You can download them for free and in high quality if you access the Google Drive folder that we leave below these lines.

Week of 04/19/2021

A new collection of wallpapers is waiting for you, so you can change the style of your home screen and leave it to your liking. All funds can be downloaded at high quality.

Week of 04/12/2021

Today you have a new opportunity to give a change of scenery to the home screen of your mobile, with a new collection of wallpapers of all colors that you can download for free.

Week of 04/05/2021

One more day, we return to offer you good wallpapers for cell phone that you can download for free and in high quality.

Week of 03/15/2021

Already in the middle of March, we select the wallpapers for mobile that you can download for free. All of them, in high resolution and with the ideal size for the screen of your mobile or tablet.

Week of 03/08/2021

Are you looking for a new background for your mobile or tablet? You have come to the right place. Here you can find the best high-quality images that you can find on the net, to use as wallpaper.

Week of 03/01/2021

A new collection of wallpapers for mobile is waiting for you. If you were thinking of giving a change of scenery to your home screen, you have come to the right place, Today you can get twelve high resolution images completely free to set as wallpaper on your mobile.

Week of 02/22/2021

We started the month of March with a new collection of wallpapers for your mobile. A total of twelve high resolution images that you can use to decorate your mobile home screen.

Week of 02/15/2021

By now you should know how this works: we We select the best wallpapers, and you easily download them to your mobile. Easy right?

Week of 02/08/2021

You are running out of excuses not to change that wallpaper that you have been using for months, and thus give a change of scenery to your home screen. One more week, we bring you twelve wallpapers that you can download totally free to your mobile, tablet or computer.

Week of 02/01/2021

We started the month of February with a new collection of wallpapers for your cell phone. On this occasion, we focus on nature wallpapers that will be perfect on the home screen of any of your devices.

Week of 01/25/2021

It seems like yesterday that we were welcoming the year 2021, and yet here we are, saying goodbye to the first month of the year. And we do it, of course, by selecting our favorite wallpapers for mobile of the last days.

Week of 01/18/2021

We return one more week to our selection of mobile wallpapers. Once again, we choose the twelve best background images that we have come across on the net in recent days. On this occasion, we offer among the wallpapers the background image used in our review of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Week of 01/11/2021

Already in the equator of the first month of the year, we do not miss our appointment with the weekly selection of mobile wallpapers. As usual, we choose twelve high quality images that you can use as a background on any device.

Week of 01/04/2021

We started 2021 with our first top of wallpapers for this year. But despite the change of year, the format of our selection has not changed: we maintain our idea of collect the twelve best wallpapers for mobile that we have found in recent days, and that you can download totally free.

Week of 12/28/2020

In the latest top wallpapers of the year 2020, we return once again to help you give a change of scenery to the home screen of your mobile, tablet or computer with a new collection of high resolution wallpapers that you can download for free.

Week of 12/14/2020

As we prepare for the holiday season, we once again select our Favorite wallpapers from the past week. As always, you can download them all for free.

Week of 12/07/2020

We return one more Friday, as usual for collect the best wallpapers for mobile that we have found searching the net in recent weeks.

Week of 11/20/2020

We enter the month of December, and it is time to give a change of scenery to our home screen. To do this, what better way than collecting a new selection of wallpapers for mobile, tablet, computer or any device with a screen.

Week of 11/23/2020

You have come to the most suitable place if what you are looking for is to give a change of scenery to the home screen of your mobile.

Because one more week, we select the best wallpapers for mobile that you can download, in high quality and, of course, totally free.

Week of 11/16/2020

Here are the best backgrounds for your mobile. As every week, we select a total of twelve images high quality that you can use on your mobile, computer, tablet or any other device with a screen.

Week of 11/02/2020

We start November with our weekly selection of wallpapers. As usual, we select twelve high quality images that you can download and use as a wallpaper on your mobile or tablet.

Week of 10/26/2020

In the last week of October, we returned with a new selection of images from wallpaper that you can download for free and in high quality on your mobile.

Week of 10/19/2020

Taking advantage of the arrival of autumn, this week’s selection could not but follow a autumnal theme. We have selected the twelve coolest wallpapers with this style that you can download for free to your Android mobile, all of them in high quality.

Use the new animated wallpapers of the Pixel 5 on any mobile

Week of 10/12/2020

As we prepare for Halloween – with its respective collection of themed wallpapers -, we return one more day to our selection of high quality wallpapers for mobile that you can download for free and in HD. As usual, you can see the funds in the gallery on these lines, and download them in the Google Drive folder that we link below.

Week of 10/05/2020

We landed in the month of October, and returned with a new collection of wallpapers for mobile that you can download for free.

Wallpapers from previous weeks

