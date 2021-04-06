Best US Premiere of the Pandemic

‘Godzilla vs. Kong‘, North American box office record in the era of the pandemic.Godzilla vs. Kong‘We go through all the MonsterVerse movies that the show cinema returns to us.

In its first week released away from home, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong‘grossed $ 123.1 million in 38 markets (via Deadline), making the title the most commercially successful in its premiere since the pandemic began. China was placed as the most enthusiastic country for the film, contributing up to 69.2 million of the total and achieving that it surpassed the first data of ‘Godzilla‘(Gareth Edwards, 2014) and’Godzilla: King of the Monsters‘(Michael Dougherty, 2019) and equaled those of the brilliant’Kong: Skull Island‘(Jordan Vogt-Roberts, 2017), all released without the restrictions and fear that we now live with.

Upon its arrival in the North American theaters, the power of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong‘has not decreased. With $ 32 million raised in the days of the weekend (48’5 if you count from its premiere on March 31), the fight of the two titans breaks all post-lockdown collection records and reaches figures that would have been positive for Warner Bros. and Legendary even before March 2020.

It seems that Adam Wingard, its director, will not have to endure the treatment received after ‘Blair witch‘(2016) and’Death note‘(2017) and will once again become a valued star, as happened after’You are the next one‘(2011) and’The Guest‘ (2014).

