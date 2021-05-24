Best Twitter Reactions to Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson Kiss

Hey there, if you’re wondering why “Rita Ora” is trending on Twitter, that would be cuase the entire internet is spiraling over some photos The Daily Mail casually dropped that appear to be of Rita, Taika Waititi, and Tessa Thompson engaging in a group kiss while chilling on a balcony. As one person put it “pictures emerging of a three way kiss between Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson and Rita Ora definitely wasn’t on my 2021 bingo card.”

¯ _ (ツ) _ / ¯

The Daily Mail reports that “the trio appeared to be in great spirits as they wrapped their arms around each other and beamed smiles over al fresco drinks” and noted that the photos were taken the morning after an all-night party at the home Taika and Rita are sharing in Sydney. Oh, and some other helpful notes: (1) Rita and Taika were first linked last month. (2) The reason everyone’s in Sydney appears to be because Taika is filming the new Thor movie.

Anyway, to the tweets!

I think we can all agree that everyone — the internet included — is absolutely thriving.

You love all the deets on celeb news. So do we! Let’s overanalyze them together.

