Best Twin XL Sheets 2021 – Soft and Comfortable Twin XL Bedsheets

You can’t have a comfortable bed without some cozy bedsheets! Sure, you can have some super fluffy pillows or a really thick comforter or duvet cover, but the foundation of a bed (besides le mattress, ofc) starts with sheets. Keep in mind that it is the layer that you have direct contact with, and if that doesn’t emphasize how important the quality and level of ~ softness ~ is, then I’m not sure what will. If you’re currently shopping around for the best twin XL sheets (lookin ‘at you, college students out there), then you’re in luck because I’ve put together a list of some of the smoothest, highest quality, ones the Internet has to offer. (And yes, most of them are v affordable, too!)

Below, you’ll find an assortment of sheets —From eco-friendly bamboo and eucalyptus ones to sets with pretty designs (in case you’re bored of plain, white sheets).

But maybe you want to check out the rest of the bedsheets market — totally fair! We gotchu. Find some of the best silk, linen, organic, and Egyptian cotton sheets in the biz RN.

1

this top-notch Amazon find

Twin XL Sheet Set CGK Unlimited amazon.com

$ 27.99

“High quality “ doesn’t necessarily mean an expensive price tag! I mean, meet this gem from Amazon. She’s very soft, breathable, made with microfiber yarn, and won’t hurt the bank account.

two

this really affordable one

Lightweight Microfiber Sheet Set Amazon Basics amazon.com

$ 14.99

A three-piece sheet set that comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and a pillowcase for less than 20 bucks? With an array of colors and pattern choices ?? Unbeatable, TBH.

3

this fan-fave

Twin XL Sheet Set

With over 29,000 glowing reviews and a near five-star rating, this extremely affordable (and top-notch) set will keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

4

this luxe one

Luxe Core Sheet Set Brooklinen brooklinen.com

$ 175.00

Made with 100 percent long staple cotton, this luxury set will feel so buttery-smooth against your skin.

5

this chic one

Signature Sateen Sheet Set Ettitude Ettitude

$ 168.00

If you want to spend a lil more cash on sheets, opt for this style from Ettitude. It’s made out of their exclusive CleanBamboo fabric that’s 100 percent organic bamboo.

6

this floral one

Ditsy Floral Microfiber Sheet Set

No matter how many layers you add to your mattress — whether you want to add on multiple pads, toppers, and protecters — you can trust that this sheet’s elastic will stretch and fit over everything. And how adorable is this floral design?

7

this earth-friendly one

Eucalyptus Sheets

Investing in eucalyptus sheets is not only great for your future sleeps, but also for Miss Mother Earth. Created with 100 percent eucalyptus fiber, this bedding contains no essential oils, is treated with plant-based, all-natural dye, and gets softer with every wash.

8

this really soft one

Jersey Knit Modal Sheet Set Pure Beech bedbathandbeyond.com

$ 39.99

Do you know that feeling of sleeping in your favorite T-shirt? Yeah, imagine getting that … in a bed sheet.

9

this green beauty

Certified Egyptian Cotton Twin-XL Sheets Threadmill Home Linen amazon.com

$ 44.99

Yes, it’s time for you to bite the bullet and splurge on Egyptian cotton sheets. This set has been dubbed as “perfect” by one reviewer. Go for this gorgeous light green color that’ll add a chic touch to your bed.

