Best Turkish series and soap operas to get hooked on right now

There was a time, it would be the years of the 80s or 90s, where the television series had their chapters by the hundreds, where the word soap opera meant lying on the couch after eating and then discussing the chapter with neighbors, friends, and family, where names like Crystal sounded in spite and, in short, where the daily tv series they were the daily bread. It seems that this spirit has once again possessed us, although now the turkish productions, available in Atresplayer Y Netflix, how much success they are having half the world. If you want to know our recommendationsAs well as we already recommend the best Netflix soap operas, stay a few minutes with us.

get ready for know what another country, almost another continent, has to offer us in the field of T.V. series, with a variety of genres, even though we are talking about TV soaps, although some other trap we have made, worthy of applause.

Succumb to Turkish temptation with our selection of soap operas available on Atresplayer and Netflix

If you would like to know one relationship between mother and daughter of those that give you goosebumps, in Avlu: El Patio, or if you prefer to know the secrets of an ancient order, in Hakan the Protector, the turkish productions have their share of prominence in Atresplayer Y Netflix.

Hercai

We start with a story of those that grant true prominence at families. On this occasion, we will meet the granddaughter of the Şadoğlu family, Reyyan, and your Grandpa, the true leader of said family, who has been mistreating Reyyan, since she is not his biological granddaughter. This story is based on a well-known novel, written by Sümeyye Koç, born in Ankara, and its translation, that of the Hercai word, it would be pride in our language.

Year: 2019Seasons: 3Episodes available: 52Approximate duration: 120 minutes

My daughter

Öykü is the protagonist of this television series, which is available to premium users of Atresplayer, and, furthermore, a eight year old girl who lives with a her mother’s friend, which has a rare disease, called Niemann-Pick disease, and that will no longer be interested to follow taking care of the little one. With a unique address indication to his father, who does not know that he has a daughter, the girl must make yourself loved by his parent.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 16 Approximate duration: 120 minutes

Elif

We confess that we are learning a lot by making this list of series, but we are extremely surprised to be writing synopses of series, such as the one that concerns us in these lines, which go through their almost 1,000 chapters issued. The premise of this turkish production, also available in Atresplayer Premium, tells us about a maid, Melek, what Fall in love from Kenan, the firstborn of the family Emiroğlu, which is for whom worked. The love It was reciprocated, but the mother by Kenan did not approve of the relationship. From now on? You should see for yourself.

Year: 2014 Seasons: 10 Episodes available: 944 Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Hakan the Protector

Here in this recommendation available in Netflix, we have the first of the traps, but we could not tell you about turkish series and not show you the incredible story of Hakan, the protagonist of the Ottoman production. He started out as a merchant, but ended up discovering that he had an important Connection with a ancient secret order, who is in charge of to protect the city of Istanbul. If we add to this curious argument that Hakan obtains supernatural powers of a powerful talisman, we already have one of the best Turkish red platform offerings.

Year: 2018 Seasons: 4 Episodes available: 32 Approximate duration: 45 minutes

Love 101

Another production of Netflix, also arrived from Turkey, brings us up to a group of teenagers, remembered as a memento of a woman named Işık. We will have to go back to the year 1998 to meet the components of this curious group of friends, who are in a exclusion risk group because of his misbehavior and with few friends among the rest of the class. Their adventures teenagers will be the central theme of a series that has also captivated millions of viewers.

Year: 2020Seasons: 1Episodes available: 8Approximate duration: 45 minutes

Feriha’s secret

Feriha Yılmaz, she will be the one who focuses our eyes during the eighty chapters issued so far, as of the writing of the article. This woman who lives with his family as tenants in the basement of a luxurious building, from an upper-class neighborhood, receives a scholarship to study in a elitist university. It hardly lands in said place, will start to be the center of attention, even for Emir Sarrafoglu, one of the most popular guys of the place. If you like this type of argument, class struggle, this series is an obligatory version for you.

Year: 2011 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 80 Approximate duration: 120 minutes

Mother

The family, the personal relationships and those more sentimental are part of most of the plots of the turkish tv series. On this occasion, this television series, available to premium users of Atresplayer, will bring us closer to a young teacher, called Zeynep, who upon learning that one of her female students is suffering abuse at home, will make the decision to take her away away from there and start a new life together, thus becoming their new mother.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 38 Approximate duration: 60 minutes

Avlu: The Courtyard

When a quarrel between a woman and her husband ends with tragic consequences, she must enter prison, facing a new reality and getting used to the idea of ​​having had to abandon your daughter, although with the conviction of power meet her again soon. The messes usual of jails, the corruption prevailing in the direction of the same and the fight of a mother will be the main reasons to get closer to this turkish production, now available in Netflix.

Year: 2019Seasons: 2Episodes available: 25Approximate duration: 50 minutes

