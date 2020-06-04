When we place an order outside of Spain, the waiting weeks can be eternal. The tracking number it is the only connection between us and the package as it arrives. And in addition, on many occasions we do not even know what company is used to send the order, since the sellers, when they offer tracking, do not even put where to check it, and many websites, such as Correos itself, sometimes do not show us a package until it has not been registered in Spain. Therefore, we will recommend the best websites to track packages and shipments, so much national how international, for our online purchases.

There are many tricks to keeping track of a package. When we ask Chinese stores, they usually show the tracking updates on the website itself, but sometimes they are outdated, or even the seller changes the tracking number when the package arrives in Spain. Therefore, it is recommended to test on various websites until we find tracking of our order. We go with the best.

Parcelsapp

Parcelsapp is one of my favorites, and it’s the one I use the most. Not only is it the fastest to load, but it also keeps a history of all the tracking numbers that we have entered in the search engine. Thanks to this, we do not have to worry about looking for them every time we want to see the follow-up. In addition, it tells us the courier companies that use the order in case we want to go to the corresponding website, in addition to the days in transit, the origin, the destination, and the name of the recipient when the order has been completed.

Tracking with Parcelsapp. Also available in iOS and Android app.

17track

17track is probably the most used website for tracking around the world. It was one of the first to perform universal tracking, and it also works very well, allowing you to locate packages from virtually any courier company.

Tracking with 17track.

Trackitonline

Similar in operation to the previous ones, it shows us all the updates of an order, with the curious addition that it also tells you the weight of the order, something that other websites do not do. Thanks to this, we can know if the order that they have sent us actually contains what we have asked for.

Trackitonline tracking.

My Tracking Bot for Telegram

If you want to have the tracking of your orders incorporated with their corresponding updates, we also have the Telegram bot from My Tracking. In it we can enter a tracking number, and associate an alias for each one. Some tracking, such as Amazon Logistics, is only available for paying users, but for most AliExpress orders by ordinary courier we will have no problem.

Follow up with the My Tracking bot for Telegram.

Post

If we place an international order without hiring a parcel company, the order will most likely be delivered to us by Correos. Therefore, the Correos website is a good way to try to find our package, since it is also the website that updates the fastest when the package has touched national territory.

Follow up with the Post Office.