best tips and tricks to get a next-generation console

If you are reading these lines, it is probably because you have already tried on more than one occasion to buy a PS5 or get an Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s most ambitious console … without success. The news is not very promising: they paint clubs for the Sony console, at least until 2022 and the shortage of chips also takes its toll on the Xbox. Although the stock arrives with a dropper, in this article we collect the best tricks to get hold of the latest generation consoles Xbox Series X and PS5.

Beware of weekday mornings

Although on weekends and in the afternoons we are usually freer and we can be more aware, in these months since their launch the stock of PS5 and Xbox Series X has always been during the week and mid-morning.

Our recommendation based on experience is to be aware of the shops that you will find below from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., generally at the beginning of the week.

Activate notifications

Although the stock flies in a matter of minutes, you have to be fast enough to be on time and execute the purchase before it runs out.

For those businesses that offer the option, such as Amazon, MediaMarkt, PcComponentes or GAME, turn on notifications so that the stores are the ones that notify you directly by email in case there is another stock.

Follow social networks closely

Some stores warn with certain timeframe of imminent stock availability for PS5 or Xbox Series X.

The most prolific even have a profile for gamers, such as FNAC and its channel FNAC Gamers, Carrefour and its Carrefour Gaming or MediaMarkt, another of the businesses that echoes news and new stock, both on its official Twitter channel and on MediaMarkt Games

Stay tuned!

Very soon we will start with the reservations of #XboxSeriesX and #XboxSeriesS pic.twitter.com/yJHP7WJAcS – Carrefour Gaming (@CarrefourGaming) September 11, 2020

Have an account and full profile

Let’s suppose that you have managed to get to the store in question on time and there is still stock. You already know that it is not enough to put it in the basket, but that you have to execute the transaction as soon as possible. In this sense, the ideal is that you are already registered in the stores that usually have stock and your profile is complete, or what is the same, that you have previously entered your address and payment method so that it is put in the basket and buy as soon as possible.

Sometimes it happens that you put the console in the basket and as you go through the process you discover that it is no longer available. In some stores such as FNAC or MediaMarkt (with the previous design), when there is stock again, it will appear again in the cart as available.

Stores where to buy the PS5

Amazon

Stock on Amazon tends to disappear quickly. If you buy them in Amazon shipping is fast and free (especially if you are from Prime). In this case you can add it to your wish list so that they will notify you when there is stock. A trick: seeing stock in Amazon from other countries is a good sign since sometimes (not always) it is the advance of imminent availability in Spain.

The English Court

Shipping has a cost of 5.90 euros, although you can choose to collect it at Supercor for 1 euro.

Here you can add the console to favorites to be notified in your inbox when stock is back.

FNAC

If you are a member a 0.5% discount accumulates in your account. Shipping costs are 1.99 euros.

Remember to follow their FNAC Gamers Twitter profile because you can earn some margin

MediaMarkt

They have subsequently released two packs:

We recommend you add the console to favorites to receive the notice when it is available.

PcComponents

Unless you are from PcComponentes Premium, you will have to add 6.25 euros for shipping costs

You may subscribe to the PcComponentes newsletter to be notified when stock is back.

GAME

In this case, we recommend you follow their Twitter profile and sign up for their newsletter to find out about the stock. It even has a reservation service in which you can register if you are a member and have not purchased the console before, so that you receive an email to formalize your reservation following the order of registration.

Worten

From time to time there is also stock in Worten:

Shipping costs of 6.99 euros.

Activate the option activate when available to receive a notice.

Tuimeilibre

Although with less stock than the previous ones, the Tuimeilibre technology store has also had stock, even cheaper than its RRP.

In this case there is the option add email to receive availability notices.

Carrefour

The French supermarket chain tends to have stock relatively frequently

Xtralife

PS5 with Blu-ray for 499.99 euros

PS5 Digital Edition for 399.99 euros

PS5 with Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (Pack xtralife) for 559 euros

PS5 Console + Cyberpunk 2077 Day One Edition for 559 euros

PS5 Console + DualSense Controller for 569 euros

PS5 Console + Headphones LVL 40 PDP Gaming White for 526 euros.

In this case there is the option of add to Favorites to receive notice.

Stores where to buy the Xbox Series X

Amazon

With free and fast shipping, especially if you are from Prime.

Remember: Add to wish list to be notified when stock is available

The English Court

Shipping costs of 5.90 euros or 1 euros if it is collected.

Remember: add the console to favorites to be notified in your inbox when stock is back.

GAME

Remember: Follow their social networks (especially the Twitter profile) and sign up for their newsletter.

Media Markt

With free shipping.

Remember add the console to favorites to receive the notice when it is available.

PcComponents

With 5.90 euros of shipping costs if we are not from PcComponentes Premium.

Remember subscribe to the PcComponentes newsletter to be notified when stock is back.

Microsoft

With standard shipping and free returns.

Xtralife

Remember add to Favorites to receive notice.

Worten

With shipping costs of 4.99 euros.

Remember activate when available to receive a notice.

Carrefour

With shipping options and click & collect in your nearest store.

