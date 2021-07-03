Best time waster: setting up the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring of your dreams

Porsche has just made many happy and very, very happy a few. Why? Well, for the simple reason of having once again bet on the fireproof 911 GT3 Touring, an exultant configuration that combines sportiness with elegance and subtlety. However, only a small group can be very, very happy because not everyone can afford the almost 200,000 euros that those from Stuttgart are asking for their latest offspring. The good news? That we can all be happy wasting time in the best possible way: configuring the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring of our dreams.

And you can already put on your long teeth -or set a new goal, depending on the motivation of each one- playing with him porsche configurator, where you can create with great detail what would be your ideal GT3 Touring. Radical, exclusive, discreet, aggressive … endless possibilities so that you can make the German sports car your favorite car by playing with numerous parameters.

Waste your time creating the perfect Porsche 911 GT3 Touring

Those of Stuttgart know how to make us mad, at least those of us who do not have the 196,081 euros that the new GT3 Touring costs. But that does not interfere with the fact that we can mold it in the configurator, creating different combinations of colors, wheels and interiors to give our personal touch to the idyllic sports car.

The color palette is extensive with up to 14 shades divided into standard, metallic and special colors; although if we are not satisfied with the options offered by Porsche, we can always opt for a custom color with advance payment, of course. And it is that creating the tonality that we want will imply an extra payment of, at least, 11,267 euros.

Personally, I have not wanted to be capricious and I have “settled” with Gentian Blue Metallic, a color that costs 1,412 euros, although surely my more classic side could be my bet and I would bet on a British Racing Green in combination with gold or silver rims. And that is another, we can also leave a large sum of money in the section of the wheels hand in hand with shades and types of brake.

The German house only offers a wheel design for the 911 GT3 Touring in measures 20 inches for the front axle and 21 for the rear. In the cabin we can bet on different materials that combine fabric and leather for the seats and dashboard or make them directly in leather. Of course, we can also use carbon fiber or the Porsche Exclusive department, which will gladly make the upholstery we want but not without first contributing the 15,523 euros that the brand requires. Surely I would scratch my pocket again and bet on a tartan upholstery.

We also have different types of seats at our disposal: Deportivos Plus and Bucket. I have opted for the latter, since I can design it and I will have time to regret the back pain. As far as the mechanical section is concerned, there is only one option available: the glorious 4.0-liter naturally aspirated six-cylinder delivering 510 hp and 470 Nm of torque.

Porsche will allow us to carry out its management either by means of a seven-speed PDK automatic transmission, or by means of a six-speed manual gearbox.. I have not been able to resist and have opted for the manual drive transmission; who knows when atmospheric mechanics and manual gearbox cars will cease to exist.

The Porsche 911 GT3 Touring has a starting price of 196,081 euros, although in the configurator you can raise the figure considerably

Adding and adding extras, decorative elements and the odd technological gadget I have to face a whopping 254,467 euros. Luckily or unfortunately, I do not have that money under my belt to commit the madness – or genius, it depends on how you look at it – of getting a Porsche 911 GT3 Touring to my liking. Someday.