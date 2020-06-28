Best Movies About Time Travel You Should See If You Are A Fan Of Dark | Instagram

If you are a fan of the successful series of Dark, surely you have been wanting to know more about travels in the time, that’s why we bring you the Best Movies They talk about it and they will undoubtedly make you have a good time.

For many, many years ago there has been a question that wanders through people’s minds,Can you travel through time?

Although they have not verified it, there are quite a few films that talk about it, so they let us take a look. glance to how things would be.

One of the screenings that have attracted the most attention in recent years has been the Netflix series « Dark », which recently premiered its last season.

Here we will introduce you to the Best Movies that talk about this topic, perfect to see them during this weekend.

BACK TO THE FUTURE

The all time favorite, complete trigolia, certainly occupies the first place of all the movies that talk about it.

The first one that was released in 1985 won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects and was nominated in three categories that same year. The second did not win any awards but was also nominated for Best Visual Effects.

The third was not so successful, as more films were coming out and this began to lag behind, but it is also a work of art and an icon in the history of cinema.

This incredible Back to the Future trilogy marked a before and after in the history of cinema around the world.

FLASH

It was a masterpiece from film director Christopher Nolan and has even been named as the better he has directed throughout his career.

This film was released in 2014 and starred Matthew McConaughey, which tells the story of a group of astronauts that they must go through a wormhole to save humanity.

This film is considered one of the 30 best movies ever, something really impressive.

TERMINATOR 2: JUDGMENT DAY

This certainly was the best movie in the entire franchise of Terminator and we can see how the Terminator who could not end Sarah Connor comes from the future to save his son John, who is threatened by the most advanced android who seeks to end him and destroy the whole world.

This movie was directed by James Cameron and was released in 1991, starring by Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.

He managed to win 4 Oscars in 1992 for Best Special Effects, Best Sound, Best Sound Editing and Best Makeup.

12 MONKEYS

This movie is one of the most iconic from the 90’s, released in 1995 and directed by Terry Gilliam.

It stars Brad Pitt and Bruce Willis, tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world in which much of humanity was annihilated by a deadly virus.

LOOPER

It was released in 2012 and directed by Rian Johnson, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis.

It is a film where action and special effects abound, but without a doubt its story is really impressive, where it talks about time travel and temporary paradoxes.

EDGE OF TOMORROW

Released in 2014 and directed by Doug Liman, it is starring by Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.

The film focuses on the not too distant future in which humanity is in war with aliens.

THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT

This was the best of the saga, because it was criticized that they did not live up to the one that starred Ashton Kutcher.

It premiered in 2004 and was directed by Eric Bress and J. Mackye Gruber. It focuses on the life of a man suffering from a strange symptom by which can go back to the past simply remembering a particular moment.

MIDNIGHT IN PARIS

This film is different from the others, since it does not speak of assassins or aliens, but of a man who is looking for a story for his new novel.

It is written and directed by Woody Allen, starring Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams and released in 2011.