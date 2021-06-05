best time for Pierre Gasly …

Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) was the fastest in FP3, with Hamilton and the two Spanish drivers in the top ten: Sainz 5th and Alonso 7th. Verstappen suffered an accident and qualified 15th

June 5, 2021 (12:15 CET)

Good morning to Pierre Gasly and Alpha Taurias they almost completely dominated the third free practice session at the Baku circuit. The best time he set was 1’42 ”251, slower than the best of FP2 -1’42” 115 Checo Pérez. In second position he qualified Czech Pérez (Red Bull) at 3 tenths, followed by Lewis hamilton (Mercedes), and the two Ferraris from Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. The other Spanish, Fernando Alonso (Alpine) qualified seventh, 8 tenths behind Gasly. Max verstappen (Red Bull) had an accident at Turn 15, in the same place as Leclerc yesterday Friday in FP2, and finally placed 15th.

During the past night the Alpine team had to break the first of two curfews allowed per team. The reason is that they put in a new hydraulic pack for the differential activator, which was giving Esteban Ocon’s car problems.

The action began at 11 am (CET) with the dispute of the third free session, with a temperature even slightly higher than yesterday: 28 degrees ambient and 54 on the asphalt. There was very little activity for the first few minutes and once the drivers started to roll, all three tire compounds could be seen: C3, C4 and C5. The Red Bulls came out with the hard, the Ferraris with means just like the Mercedes …

With 35 minutes to go, Max Verstappen had an accident colliding head-on into the protective tires at Turn 15, in the same place as in FP2 Charles Leclerc crashed. I could not put the reverse gear and Red flag brought the action to a halt on the track. At that time, Gasly was leading FP3 followed by his Alpha teammate Tauri Tsunoda –both with soft tires-, Leclerc, Pérez, Verstappen, Sainz 6th, Hamilton 10th, Alonso 12th, Bottas 14th… Verstappen got out of his Red Bull RB16B angrily , since I did not have time to test for qualification.

Max Verstappen angry after hitting the protective tires during FP3

10 minutes later the session was resumed, the drivers had 25 minutes left to continue testing the cars. Sainz He came out on the soft tires and also blocked at Turn 15, but luckily he didn’t get to touch the pads, he reversed and continued.

During the last minutes the drivers put on the red tires, and there the classification began to change and Pérez was placed first. At 8 to go, the signal for “Virtual safety car”as Russell had to park his Williams with hydraulic problems aside. It soon disappeared and the pilots kept trying to set good times, such as Gasly, who was again the fastest (1’42 ”251) and no one could beat his time. Behind Gasly: ​​Pérez, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz 5th, Norris, Alonso 7th, Tsunoda, Ocon… while Verstappen was 15th.

George Russell triggered the Virtual Safety Car due to hydraulic problems in his Williams

The qualification will begin at 2:00 p.m. (CET).