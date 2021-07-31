best time for Lewis Hamilton

At the end of the session, Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time ahead of Max Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz, who qualified fourth. Fernando Alonso was ninth

July 31, 2021 (13:10 CET)

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) was the fastest in FP3

Enjoy all the F1 World Championship on DAZN. Try it here for a month for free with no obligation

A third free session with a red flag included, due to the accident of Mick Schumacher. After 60 minutes of FP3, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) had set the best time (1’16 ”826), followed by Max Verstappen (Red Bull) at just 88 thousandths, Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) was third, with Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) in fourth place, just 6 tenths behind Hamilton. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) also starred in a good session, qualifying in ninth place, 1.1 seconds behind Hamilton.

The Ferrari mechanics had a lot of work last night, they even broke the curfew, since after what they detected from Maranello, they decided to place a new power unit for Carlos Sainz car, the third, so it does not penalize. After it is thoroughly serviced in Maranello, if all is well, they could use it again this season.

Despite the rain forecast for Saturday, not a drop has fallen, and for now it is not expected to do so either, so the third free practice session was played dry, with an ambient temperature of 26 degrees and 52 on the asphalt.

Sainz was one of the first riders to go out, he did it with the medium tires, to check that his new power unit was working properly. At 12 minutes from the start, Hamilton took to the track on soft tires, while Alonso did the same later, but with means, like Sainz’s. Max Verstappen also decided to ride with 40 minutes to go to the end of the session and rode the softs, placing himself in the first position (1’17 ”510) with 6 tenths of an advantage over Hamilton, who was second. Until Bottas, with other softs, improved Verstappen’s time by 82 thousandths (1’17 ”428).

Came the mid session unchanged among the first: Bottas was still in the lead, followed by Verstappen, Hamilton and Pérez, the four drivers from the Mercedes and Red Bull teams on soft tires. The first with the media was Gasly, followed by Leclerc and Sainz (7th). Further behind was Alonso (12th) also with the media.

There were 20 minutes left when Sainz hit the track with a first set of soft tires, and placed second, just 79 thousandths behind Bottas..

Right after, Mick Schumacher lost control of his Haas at Turn 11 and the Red flag he interrupted the session, although the chronometer was still counting. Schumacher hit the protection tires hard with the front and also the rear, so the damage can be significant. The question is whether your car will be ready for qualifying. If not, the same thing would happen to him as in Monaco, which he could not contest after an accident in FP3.

Mick Schumacher crash at Turn 11 during FP3

Mick Schumacher is helped out of his car after the accident

During the red flag, Bottas followed first followed by Sainz, Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Pérez, Leclerc… with Alonso 14th without having yet fitted the soft tires. Six minutes later the session resumed, there were 9 minutes left. All the drivers, queuing in the pit lane, took to the track on soft tires to try to make times. And a incident It happened: when Lance Stroll was going down the street from the pit lane, Giovinazzi was told that he could go out, and he even “touched” the front wing of the Aston Martin.

Giovinazzi touched the front wing of Stroll’s Aston Martin on the pit lane street

On the track, Verstappen placed first (1’16 ”914), until a few seconds later Hamilton improved his time by 88 thousandths (1’16” 826). Once the session ended, Hamilton qualified first followed by Verstappen, Bottas, Sainz in fourth place, Leclerc, Norris, Pérez, Ricciardo, and Alonso ninth.

The qualification will begin at 3:00 p.m. (CET).

CLASSIFICATION FP3:

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 20 1’16.826 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 13 1’16.914 0.088 3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 15 1’17.055 0.229

4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 20 1’17.497 0.6715 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 1’17.520 0.694 6 Lando Norris McLaren 12 1’17.772 0.946 7 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 12 1’17.917 1.091 8 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 15 1’17.942 1.116

9 Fernando Alonso Alpine 15 1’17,992 1,16610 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 16 1’18.050 1,224 11 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 17 1’18,115 1,289 12 Esteban Ocon Alpine 15 1’18,174 1,348 13 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 15 1’18,235 1,409 14 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 25 1’18,461 1,635 15 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing 21 1’18,683 1,857 16 George Russell Williams 14 1’18,794 1,968 17 Nicholas Latifi Williams 15 1’18,821 1,995 18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing 14 1’19,113 2,287 19 Mick Schumacher Haas 15 1’19,406 2,580 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas 16 1’19,933 3,107