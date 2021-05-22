Best Things To Buy At Whole Foods

Pasture Raised Eggs

BUY NOW

Whole Foods has been big on cage-free produce for more than a decade, but they’ve since widened that to add other qualifications; their 365 Everyday Value eggs are pasture-raised, too.

Nut milks

BUY NOW

There’s not much the store doesn’t have in terms of non-dairy milk alternatives. Their wide selection of almond milk, in particular, is super popular.

Oat Milks

BUY NOW

Like we said. So. Many. Dairy. Alternatives. When the oat milk craze first kicked off, Whole Foods stocked up on items from brands like cult-favorite Califia Farms.

Biena Chickpea Snacks

BUY NOW

Have you had these delightful crunchy chickpea morsels? Do you know what it’s like to be ALIVE?

Kite Hill “Cream Cheese”

BUY NOW

Kite Hill makes its cream cheese style spreads from nuts, and Whole Foods is known to carry a huge selection.

Olive oils

BUY NOW

THERE 👏 ARE 👏 SO 👏 MANY 👏 AND 👏 THEY 👏 ARE 👏 ALL 👏 SO 👏 PURE 👏 AND 👏 GOOD.

Skinny Dipped Almonds

BUY NOW

When you consider the fact that these nuts have 70 percent less sugar than traditional chocolate-covered almonds, you can almost convince yourself they’re a health food.

Cereals

BUY NOW

Not only is there just about every flavor of cereal (or a 365 version of them), but they’re much cheaper than they typically are at other stores.

Ghee

BUY NOW

A super niche product, but one that certain people would die for. Whole Foods has been on the ghee beat for awhile now.

Peanut butter

BUY NOW

Again, there are about a million peanut butter brands at Whole Foods, but their 365 Everyday Products peanut butter is (1) healthy, and (2) tastes luxuriously good. Justin’s gets an honorable mention, though. Hi @Justin, illu.

Sukhi’s Gourmet Indian Foods

BUY NOW

The gourmet Indian food brand, Sukhi’s, has fans for daaaays. Although this quick tikka masala meal is a favorite, their Indian-style street wraps (found in the freezer section) are also amazing. The veggie samosa one, in particular, is a joy.

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

Quite honestly the most delicious snack dessert to ever exist.

Soaps

BUY NOW

Don’t sleep on the Whole Foods beauty department — in particular their soaps are amazing. The scents of A La Maison de Provence will send you on a trip to France, while Goodsoap is an all-time Whole Foods fav.

Frozen Fruits

BUY NOW

Another house line that’s 100 percent worth buying. Their frozen fruit selection is A + and makes a million lives easier every day, just about.

Coconut oil

BUY NOW

Delicious, nutritious, and exclusive to Whole Foods.

Dang coconut chips

BUY NOW

There are plenty of chip substitutes out there, but none are more addictive than Dang Coconut Chips. The thin, wispy slices of coconut meat will have you close to swearing off junk food altogether.

Harmless Harvest

BUY NOW

Aaand while you’re juggling your coconut oil and coconut chips, you might want to pick up some of this good stuff too. Trust us, you won’t regret it.

Plantain Chips

BUY NOW

If you find yourself in the snack aisle, don’t forget to grab these sweet ‘n’ salty delights. But you already knew to do that!

Garden of Eatin ‘Sweet Potato Chip

Seven Tortillas

BUY NOW

These gluten-free options are always available at Whole Foods.

Fresh-Baked Pastries

Are you even human if you walk through a Whole Foods bread and pastry section and don’t buy … all of it?

Salad Bar

Both the salad bar and hot bars are so fresh and fancy, it’s easy to get carried away. Whole Foods experts know to take advantage of the scales the store puts all around those areas and how to best hack it so their lunch is closer to $ 7 than $ 17.

Brown rice

BUY NOW

Though there are plenty of rice options at Whole Foods, people swear by the texture and natural sweetness of this brand’s product specifically.

Almost Anything You Can Buy In Bulk

The store’s nuts, spices, powders, and snacks are easily accessible and allow for relatively cheap bulk buying, considering what you’re getting. This from a girl who once went on a month-long goji-berry-on-everything kick … and spent about $ 20 in the process.

Pumpkin Yogurt

Those who love fall-flavored things know the 365 pumpkin spice yogurt is the only acceptable way to get that pumpkin flare into your breakfast.

GG Crackers

BUY NOW

A lot of people love ’em. End of story.

Beyond Meat Burgers

BUY NOW

The day they came to Whole Foods, the world was forever changed.

BelGioiso Fresh Mozzarella Snacking Cheese

BUY NOW

These aren’t exclusive to Whole Foods, but damn it, do they know how to strategically place a cute little snacking cheese near the absolute essential cheeses you specifically came for or what?

Chocolate Sandwich Cremes

BUY NOW

Yes, they’re basically Oreos. Yes, they’re fuh-reaking delicious.

Dill pickle almonds

BUY NOW

A pickleback, but in nut form. A perfect drinking snack, basically.

Sumo Mandarin Tangerines

When these babies come into season, run, don’t walk, to your local Whole Foods. This citrus fruit has become a customer favorite, so they sell out quickly.

Farm-Raised Atlantic Salmon Fillets

BUY NOW

We get it: Frozen fish seems like a weird item to put on a roundup of best sellers … but you haven’t tried Whole Foods’ frozen Atlantic Salmon Fillets yet. Just you wait.

Ice Cream Sandwiches

BUY NOW

Who doesn’t love ice cream sandwiches? Well, the 365 Whole Foods brand brings you organic ice cream. Beat that.

Riced cauliflower

BUY NOW

Frozen bags of riced cauliflower take out the heavy lifting when you want to whip up a carb-free dinner.

Cauliflower Crust Cheese Pizza

BUY NOW

Again, cauliflower is king — besides the fact that it’s time-consuming to prepare on your own. Next time you’re craving a gluten free, grain free pizza, try this from the freezer aisle.

Strawberry Cereal Bars

BUY NOW

This on-the-go breakfast is only made better when you realize it’s made with whole grains.

Italian Sparkling Mineral Water

BUY NOW

Crack open a bottle of Whole Foods’ own Italian Sparkling Mineral Water and tell us it isn’t the most refreshing thing you’ve ever tasted.

Tess Koman Digital Director Tess Koman covers breaking (food) news, opinion pieces, and features on larger happenings in the food world.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io