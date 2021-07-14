Best Thank-You Gift Ideas 2021 – Sweet Thank-You Gifts to Show Your Gratitude

Khadija horton

As a girl raised in the south (or GRITS — yes, it’s a thing), I was taught to say please, keep my elbows off the table, and always go above and beyond when thanking someone for anything. Whether it’s a friend who helped me move apartments or someone who was there for me in a time of need, you better believe I’m sending a thank-you note at the very least. Of course, sometimes a simple card or (when I’m strapped for time) a text isn’t enough. When you really want to show your appreciation for someone, you’ll want to invest in some thoughtful thank-you gifts.

Before you wave your dwindling bank account balance at me, though, take a breath! It’s not necessary to spend a boatload of cash on a thank-you gift. Sure, you can go wild and splurge on an item — but you don’t need to for it to be a meaningful gift. You can easily snag affordable gifts, like a fun pick for game night or a monogrammed mug for under $ 20, folks! The possibilities for any budget are truly endless. So go ahead and skip the text you had planned and go straight for one of these 20 thank-you gift ideas anyone in your life is sure to love.

1

This Cocktail Kit

Brunch Mini Bar Cocktail Infusion Kit Williams Sonoma williams-sonoma.com

$ 59.95

Get boozy with it, bb. This brunch cocktail kit has everything you could possibly need to craft some seriously delicious drinks.

two

this bath set

Thank You Gift Box ErynsHomeAndGifts etsy.com

$ 29.00

If you want something a little more obvious, treat ’em to this gift box full of relaxing bath must-haves. Choose your theme from the dropdown and be prepared to give the sweetest thank-you in the history of thanks.

3

These Bookend Vases

Face Bookend Vase by Justina Blakeney Jungalow jungalow.com

$ 98.00

Designed by Jungalow’s own Justina Blakeney, these bookends double as vases — and they’re really, really cute.

4

This Cute Phone Case

GO WITH THE FLOW Phone Case by Grace Owen CASETiFY casetify.com

$ 54.00

For the friend who always takes seriously hot photos of you. (And FYI, Casetify has a treasure trove of designs if this one isn’t quite your jam.)

5

This Tumbling Tower Game

Travel Jumbling Tower

A travel-sized tumbling tower game you can take to game night or even on vacation? Sign me up.

6

These Freshwater Pearl Earrings

Aki Earrings Joey Baby New York joeybabynyc.com

$ 29.00

A pair of freshwater pearl earrings for under $ 30 makes the perfect gift for any jewelry-loving friend.

7

This Transformable Laptop Bag

Transformable Vegan Leather Laptop Bag Set Multitasky multitasky.com

$ 49.00

Is it a laptop bag? Is it a laptop stand? Surprise! It’s both! And it comes in three seriously gorg colors.

8

This Dried Bouquet

The Corsica Urban Stems urbanstems.com

$ 120.00

Sending a bouquet of flowers is a tried-and-true way to say thank you, and a bouquet of dried flowers will last even longer than fresh ones. It’s a win-win.

9

This Monogram Mug

Monogram Mug

Monogrammed mugs are a classic for a reason, folks. They’re always a great gift idea.

10

This Colorful Candle

Color Block – Minty Verde Candle

I live by the sentiment that you can never have too many candles — and if someone gifted me this beauty, I’d love them forever.

eleven

This Personalized Stationery

Scallop Trim Stationary

Treat someone in your life to a stationery set with their name on it and help bring back the art of snail mail.

12

These Leopard Print Slippers

Lolo Slipper Minnetonka minnetonkamoccasin.com

$ 44.95

Yes, I own these slippers. And yes, I would give them as a gift to anyone. They’re that cozy.

13

These Epic Wine Glasses

Porsha Smoke Wine Glasses

These CB2 wine glasses would look amazing in any kitchen.

14

This Strawberry Ring

Strawberry Ring I’mmany immany.co.uk

$ 212.00

If anyone wants to send me this ring for any reason, I would not complain. It’s so flippin ‘cute.

fifteen

This Washable Napkin Set

Napkin Set – Black Check

Is a set of chic napkins a weird thank-you gift? Absolutely not! These are for the pal who just hosted you for an iconic dinner party.

16

This Hydration Reminder

Work It Out Water Bottle

A water bottle that’s both cute and helpful is a can’t-miss pick.

17

This Luxe Dog Tote

Destination Dog Tote Just Fred just-fred.com

$ 255.00

If your giftee is a pup parent, they’ll definitely appreciate this cool dog tote.

18

this dog toy set

Dog Toy Gift Set

Or! Gift them this set of chic dog toys that still look good laying around their home.

19

This Jam Set

Signature Jam Set Trade St. Jam Co. bespokepost.com

$ 33.00

For the foodie in all of us, I present this set of jams that all look incredible.

twenty

These Nesting Shadow Boxes

Nesting Glass Shadow Boxes

It can be difficult to gift someone home decor pieces, but these nesting shadow boxes are so simple and gorgeous. You can’t go wrong here.

twenty-one

This Floral Robe

Wild Sage Sadie Hooded Bath Robe Wild Sage bedbathandbeyond.com

$ 30.00

Give the gift of coziness with this cute floral robe. (Add in a bottle of wine, too, if you really want to say thank you.)

22

This Recipe Box

Recipe Tin Rifle Paper Co. riflepaperco.com

$ 34.00

If you’re thanking someone for making you an amazing meal or simply passing down a recipe, this floral recipe tin would be such a sweet gift.

