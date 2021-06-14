Best televisions to watch Euro 2020: how to watch it live

These are the best cheap TVs and projectors you can buy to watch the Euro this summer in a big way, as you deserve.

Summer 2021 is a summer packed with sport, starting with Euro 2020 and continuing with the Tokyo Olympics. The European Championship started a few days ago, but you may not have yet equipped yourself with a good television with which enjoy the best picture and sound quality and thus watch the matches as if you were in the stadium itself. Therefore, we recommend the best televisions and projectors to watch Euro 2020.

They are televisions of different sizes, so that they adapt to the size of your living room. As we say, you will also find projectors and screens in which see the mischief of Kylian Mbappé and the good French game, the international take-off of Phil Foden with the support of the English squad or the fruits of Luis Enrique at the head of the Spanish team. All this, and much more, on the best televisions to watch Euro 2020.

Best televisions and projectors to watch Euro 2020

Samsung 50TU8005 50 ″ 4K

This Samsung TV has 4K resolution and a size of 50 inches. Thanks to Crystal Ultra HD technology, the TV can reproduce more than one billion colors more purity. It also supports technology HDR 10+ to see the colors even better. You will also enjoy the best sound when watching the Eurocup, as it has a smart sound system that adapts to every scene.

This Samsung model also integrates Alexa, Amazon’s assistant, so you can control its operation through your voice. Also, with the TapView function you can send the image from your smartphone to see it big. Sound and image quality come together in this Samsung TV, more than recommended to see the Eurocup for a launch price of 569 euros on Amazon, although it is possible to find it on sale.

LG 65NANO806NA 65 ″ 4K

If you are looking for an even larger model so as not to miss a detail of the matches of your selection, you can opt for this LG 65NANO806NA from 65 inches. It offers you a 4K resolution and a NanoCell technology to enjoy the purest colors from any angle. Also has Ultra Surround sound with 20W of power surround experience to listen to the narrations of your team’s goals in a big way.

This LG TV comes with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can control it by voice, in addition to HDMI 2.0, USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0, LAN RJ45 and WiFi in terms of connectivity. To protect your eyesight, the device includes the Eye Guard function and a low blue light emission. You can buy this LG TV for 929 euros on Amazon.

Xiaomi Mi TV P1 55 ″

You can also opt for the new Xiaomi TV to equip your living room in style for the European soccer tournament this summer. We talk about the Xiaomi Mi TV P1 of 55 inches, with Ultra HD resolution and slim edge design. As an outstanding detail with respect to the previous models, this Mi TV P1 arrives with Android TV 10.0 with access to the Google Play Store so you can download your favorite apps as if it were your smartphone.

This television does not lack the google assistant, with which you can communicate through the two microphones integrated in the remote control. If what you are interested in is connectivity, the TV has 2 USB 2.0 ports, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, AV input, headphone output and an HDMI eARC 2.1 port, among others. You can buy the 55-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1 for 649 euros on Amazon, although it is common to find it for a lower price.

Smart TV CHiQ 43 ″ 4K

On the other hand, if you don’t have much space in the living room and are looking for a smaller TV without sacrificing image quality, this CHiQ Smart TV from 43 inches can be a great solution. The model in question has 4K Ultra HD resolution, with HDR10 technology and Android 9.0 to install your favorite apps, from Spotify to YouTube.

We also like its design about this TV, with ultra-thin edges that will add an elegant touch to your living room. What’s more, has Dolby sound to offer you an immersive audio experience to live the matches as if you were in the Sevillian Cartuja Stadium. You can buy the CHiQ Smart TV for 410 euros on Amazon.

WiMiUS projector

Another good alternative to watch Euro 2020 is through a projector. We propose you this WiMiUS projector, with Full HD resolution and brightness of 7,500 lumens. Due to image size it will not be, as this device can offer a projection size 50 to 300 inches, which will help you to know before the VAR itself if the goal has been legal or not.

This projector also mounts dual stereo speakers 5W of power to hear the sound with the best clarity. In addition, we must also mention that it has a cooling system with 3 fans that barely make noise. You can buy the WiMiUS projector for 178 euros on Amazon.

DR.Q Projector with Projection Screen

This DR.Q brand projector arrives HD resolution and 6,000 lumens power. In addition, it comes with a 100-inch projection screen so you can watch the games in a big way. It also stands out that the projector itself is portable, so you can take it with you if you want to use it in meetings with your family or friends.

Regarding connectivity, this DR.Q projector has HDMI, VGA, AV ports, USB port and SD card slot integrated, and AV and HDMI cables, so you can connect your TV Stick, your game console, your USB memory with movies and even your smartphone. This option is more affordable than the previous ones, and allows you to see Euro 2020 in a big way for only 79.99 euros on Amazon.

How to watch Euro 2020 live

We have already seen 6 good televisions and projectors to watch Euro 2020 as you deserve, but on which television channels can you watch all the games for free? Well, in Spain the television rights to this soccer tournament have been acquired by Mediaset, which broadcasts all the games through two of its channels: Cuatro and Telecinco.

The matches with hours of 15:00 h. and 18:00 h. will always be issued by Four, except for those played by the Spanish National Team, that you can see them by Telecinco, as well as those that take place at 9:00 p.m. You know, to see Euro 2020 live you just have to get a good TV and tune in these two channels from Mediaset, in which you can see all the matches that take place until the end of July 11.

