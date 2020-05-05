The films of heroes and heroines are characterized by having a large number of followers. It’s easy to get hooked on the adventures of superheroes as popular as IronMan or Spider-Man.

In addition to finding the best Marvel movies on the Disney Plus platform, or some of the best science fiction movies on Netflix, if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can also watch some of the best superhero movies.

As you may know, Amazon Prime Video, in addition to offering a great catalog of series and movies to watch streaming, offers Amazon package delivery services the next day at no cost, among other things. A monthly subscription will cost you 7.99 euros.

In this article, we’ve put together for you some of the best superhero and superhero movies you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

1. Watchmen

Inspired by the 80s, Watchmen tells the story of how a group of superheroes, previously praised by society and now persecuted by law, investigates the murder of The Comedian, one of the few superheroes that was still active.

2. Hellboy

Hellboy continues to work for AIDP, that is, the Agency for Paranormal Research and Defense. In this case, her mission will be to find Nimue, lover of the magician Merlin, and also known as “The Queen of Blood”.

3. IronMan (2008)

Tony Stark is an entrepreneur and inventor who is kidnapped to design a weapon of mass destruction. Instead, he will craft a weapon suit to help him escape. This will be the start of IronMan as a superhero.

4. Dredd

In a future society, radioactivity has taken over everything. There is only one single city called Mega City in which violence reigns. A group of individuals will try to bring order, in command will be Dredd, a legend of justice.

5. Spider-Man Homecoming

After having lived his first adventure with the Avengers, Peter Parker returns home where he lives with his aunt. He tries to lead a normal life in high school, when Vulture appears, a new villain who threatens his life.

6. The Spirit

A masked hero, without superpowers, but with great courage, he fights crime in the city of Central City. This hero is actually Denny Colt, a detective who is obsessed with catching the villain Octopus.

7. The man of steel

Story of Clark Kent, the well-known Superman who will have to fight the villains who threaten to harm those he loves most

8. Conan, the barbarian

Conan was a boy who was born in the heat of battle and who was able to burn in his memory all those who murdered his family. The barbarian warrior will grow and become a strong hero with the mission to avenge the murder of his family.

