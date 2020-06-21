There are summer movies of beach watchers, camps, vacations in paradisiacal cities and islands or summer loves that have been accompanying us at the table for years with obvious ends but that always make us go to the end of the film, of the story. Beyond great classics like Vacations in Rome, we review which ones you can see online on any of the available streaming platforms. They probably won’t change your life, nor will they be the best movies you’ve ever seen, but they are refreshing, simple, easy to follow and perfect for disconnecting with the fan.

You to London and I to California

Lindsay Lohan is the protagonist of You to London and I to California (1998), a story that you have surely seen once and that tells the story of Hallie Parker and Allie James. The two are identical but with different lives: one is a young lady raised in a ‘well’ family in New York. The other, a modern girl who lives in California with her father. Together they will cross, inadvertently, in a summer camp. Both will draw up a plan to reunite their parents and finally have the family they have been dreaming of for years, but it will not be easy for them to follow their plans and achieve their mission. A classic launched twenty years ago and which is available on Disney + if you are looking for one of the best summer movies to watch with the family and for all audiences.

Also on Disney + you can see the classic You to Boston and I to California, the original 1961 movie.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 1998

Duration: Two hours and 9 minutes

Theme: Comedy / For the whole family / Adventures

Recommended age: For all ages

Criminals at sea

Netflix released Criminals at Sea in 2019, a film in which Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston play a couple who will travel to Europe. The tape became all un success on the streaming platform Although you can’t expect it to be one of the best movies you will ever see. The newlyweds will visit Europe on their honeymoon but their journey will become different as they witness a crime and are involuntarily and irretrievably involved in it. An entertaining and easy comedy if you are looking for something not to think about and that has been very popular on the streaming platform in recent times.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Duration: One hour and 37 minutes

Theme: Comedy / Mystery

Recommended age: For over 13 years

Baywatch: The Beach Watchers

The famous red swimsuits are a symbol of summer on television and beyond the classic series you will also find a film version with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron as protagonists. They are not the same characters although it does pretend keep its essence And it tells the story of an elite lifeguard and a young novice and apprentice who will have to know all the details of the coast to face his new job. No lack lifeguards, parties and bikinis although neither criminals who will have to be controlled.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Year: 2017

Duration: One hour and 56 minutes

Theme: Comedy / Action

Recommended age: For over 18 years

Two for the price of one

The Olsen twins have gone on vacation to the same camp. Amanda and AlyssThey realize that they are the same and they will tie the dots to get Diane, Amanda’s orphanage worker, and Roger, Alyssa’s father, to fall in love. Two totally different lives, two different environments: Alyssa, one of them, raised with a butler and all kinds of luxuries. The other with a completely different life, lover of sports and adventure and raised in a New York orphanage. Together they will devise a plan to impersonate each other and become their “parents” meet, fall in love and change their lives. The story is very similar to that of You to London and I to California but its characters are different and so is the story. A good option to see with the family and ideal for the whole family, to enjoy with the little ones.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 1996

Duration: One hour and 41 minutes

Theme: Children / Family Comedy

Recommended age: For ages 7 and up

Our last summer

With refreshing and adolescent airs, Our Last Summer is a classic movie that tells the story of two high school boys. Two teenagers who are facing their last summer just before leaving for university and who will live, how could it be otherwise, a love story in which there is no lack of parties, beach, friends … The classic romantic and adolescent film that you can see on Netflix, easy to see if you are looking for something without complications, the typical summer movie that you could watch on desktop television but without ads and with the possibility of watching it whenever you want.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2019

Duration: One hour and 49 minutes

Theme: Adolescents

Recommended age: For over 13 years

Cousins

Just a few days before his wedding, Diego (Quim Gutierrez) has been abandoned by his girlfriend. In order to overcome the drama and overcome it, Diego will decide to travel together with his cousins ​​(Raúl Arévalo and Adrián Lastra) to the town he used to spend the summer with, Comillas. There, he will not only try to forget what has just happened to him, but he will try to reunite with Martina, the one who it was his great adolescence love. In Comillas there will be no lack of parties, beaches, reunions, fairs … One of the most fun and recommended movies to watch on vacation. Primos is one of the best summer movies and is available on Amazon Prime Video for you to enjoy an hour and a half of laughter and wittyness.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Year 2011

Duration: One hour and 38 minutes

Theme: Comedy

Recommended age: For ages 7 and up

The call

One of the most successful summer movies in recent years is The Call, the Javis movie interpreted by Macarena García, Anna Castillo and Belén Cuesta. Two rebellious teenagers are the protagonists. Young, rebellious, lovers of electronic music…. For years, the two proagonists have been coming to La Brújula Camp, in Segovia, run by nuns. Now they are no longer conformist girls and they will return to the camp but with the vision of adolescent fans of electro-Latin music, reggaetón, the party. Although everything will change when Maria start to see God, who has appeared to give you a message.

The Javis is one of the most popular comedies of recent times and is one of the summer movies that take us back to childhood camps, but it also doesn’t lack rhythm, parties, electro-Latin, reggaeton and catchy songs. In addition, to continue the show, Netflix has available the Sing Along version of The Call that allows you to watch the movie and sing all the songs if you already know them by heart or are going to learn them.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2017

Duration: One hour and 48 minutes

Theme: Teen / Musical / Comedy

Age: For over 13 years old

Summer 1993

If you are looking for one of the summer movies prettier and more emotional, Summer 1993 is a must. Carla Simón’s is a film that tells the story of a six-year-old girl who is facing her first summer with her new adoptive family. Frida’s routine, the protagonist, is the axis of a story that tells us the difficulty of adapting to a new life, to a new family, to new routines. Summer 1993 is available on Filmin And you can see it in full if you have a subscription or the streaming platform or simply if you want to rent it for 2.95 euros. A good option if you are looking for a film to do with the whole family and if you want to get away from the classic humor, love comedies or teenage stories.

Platform: Filmin

Year: 2017

Duration: 95 minutes

Theme: Drama / Costumbrismo

Age: For all ages

People who come and bah

With a plot similar to that of Primos but with other protagonists, Gente que ven y bah is Bea’s heartbreak story (Clara Lago) than go to his hometown after experiencing a series of catastrophic misfortunes. Bea has caught her boyfriend with a famous presenter and, in addition, she has been fired from her job. Faced with such a panorama, he decides to go to his family’s town to disconnect or to seek a new life. There he will have to face a peculiar family but also new neighbors, new stories. People who come and bah is far from being one of the best movies you will see in your life (like many others on this list) but it works if you are looking for something easy, a summer comedy where love, moments of humor are not lacking or a simple plot.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2018

Duration: One hour and 37 minutes

Theme: Comedy / Love

Age: For over 13 years old

The Goonies

Gordi, Data, Andy, Mickey … The Goonies is one of the most adorable gangs of friends on television, one of the best summer and cult movies perfect for hot afternoons with the whole family. Steven Spielberg is behind this youth comedy that tells the story of a gang of young people who discover a map of an alleged treasure in the attic. After finding it, they will try to find the Willy El Tuerto’s coveted treasure living all kinds of adventures. An essential story that you have ever seen and that has been passed down from generation to generation as one of the most mythical films of the eighties. Essential for all audiences and lasting less than two hours. Although he is over thirty years old, The Goonies is a ‘must’ that bring out our adventurous spirit And that surely transports you fully to the afternoons of your childhood in the middle of summer.

Platform: Movistar +

Year: 1984

Duration: 109 minutes

Theme: Adventures

Recommended age: For all ages

Lilo and Stich

If you’re looking for animation, few Disney movies are more refreshing and summery than Lilo and Stich. Lilo is an independent girl who lives with her sister and who likes to take pictures. Stitch is a creature, an experiment from a distant planet, that has appeared out of nowhere and will have a hard time getting used to behaving properly without unleashing chaos. Together they will learn to live together as a family and to enjoy a nice summer movie that aims to infect us with family spirit, of tradition, of rhythm.

In addition, you can also see other similar titles with the same characters. Lilo and Stitch 2: The effect of the Defect follows the adventures of the creature and the Hawaiian girl living all kinds of mischief, adventure or causing chaos around the island. Also at Disney + you will find other similar titles such as Stitch’s own movie or the Leroy & Stitch movie to make a good marathon in which the adorable blue creature is the protagonist for hours and hours.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year 2002

Duration: One hour and 25 minutes

Theme: Animation / Family Comedy

Age: For ages 6+

Vaiana

Another of the Disney summer movies that we recommend is Vaiana (Moana in original version), one of the most fun, refreshing and current adventures of Disney. Vaiana is the protagonist of this movie, an explorer who will cross the seas with one sole purpose: to save his people. The young teenage explorer will meet Maui on her way in a film in which there is no lack an excellent soundtrack or the importance of nature that will remind us of some Studio Gjibli titles. One of the best Disney films of recent years full of fantasy, action, catchy songs and paradisiacal landscapes that we would like to travel to.

Platform: Disney Plus

Year: 2016

Duration: One hour and 52 minutes

Theme: Animation / Adventure / Family

Age: For over 6 years old

Dirty Dancing

The great classic among the summer movies, the romantic ones and the musical ones. You’ve probably seen DIrty Dancing sometime or maybe you even know it by heart. Or not, but surely you have seen some of the most repeated or parodied scenes in the history of cinema. Johnny is a dance teacher and Baby is a young woman who has gone on vacation with her family. Both (Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray) will meet at a vacation resort and they will feel an obvious attraction that they are able to show when they dance, although Baby’s family will not approve of this relationship and will prevail over it … A romantic classic that you can see as many times as you want on Netflix and that has been an absolute success for a long time. fifty years.

Another of the striking aspects of Dirty Dancing is the number of topics that it deals with and that were considered controversial at the time the film was released, such as the sexual freedom of women or that they were the ones who took the initiative in relationships , in addition to abortion. Despite the fear of its creators for these themes, Dirty Dancing is one of the best summer movies if you are looking for something romantic and full of music, dance, love.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 1970

Duration: One hour and 40 minutes

Theme: Music / Love

Age: For ages 7+

Naughty daniel

Daniel was born in the fifties in comic format and during the nineties he became a flesh and blood boy adapted to the big screen and with a funny film full of mischief and laughter. It is not one of the best movies in history but it is an option entertaining for a hot afternoon with which to disconnect: Daniel is a naughty boy who he can only think of crazy things and trouble in which the recipient is usually your neighbor, Mr. Wilson, a retired man who will have to endure the ideas of the next door resident.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 1993

Duration: One hour and 35 minutes

Theme: Adventure / Humor

Recommended age: For ages 7 and up

Free Willy

For almost thirty years we have been moved by the most famous killer whale on television. Jesse is the protagonist of this 1993 film, a twelve-year-old orphan boy who lives with his adoptive parents and who has been punished cleaning a graffiti in a water park where he will meet Willy, an orca who lives in the park, in captivity, doing shows. Both will begin to make friends with a friendship difficult for the rest of humans to understand and Jesse, worried about the captive situation of the killer whale, will decide to devise a plan to free her and allow her to enjoy the sea.

Free Willy is not one of those great comedies that we sometimes look for in summer movies, but an emotional drama of adventure, of friendship. An option to which we can always return when the months of June and July arrive and which is perfect to revive with the whole family and continue to get excited with one of the most beautiful friends in cinema.

Platform: Netflix

Year: 1993

Duration: One hour and 51 minutes

Theme: Drama

Recommended age: For ages 7 and up

Mamma Mia!

One of the love comedies More summery and refreshing is Mamma mia. With songs by ABBA as the soundtrack, the tape was released in 2008 with Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan and Amanda Seyfried as the lead. The latter gives life to Sophie Sheridan, a twenty-year-old girl who is getting married but has just discovered an old diary from her mother in which she gives some clues about three possible men who could be her father. Before getting married, Sophie will invite the three of them to find out who he really is and find out who will be able to accompany her on their wedding day. If you want to see one of the romantic, fun and musical summer movies, Mamma Mia! it is an option Available on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Platform: Netflix / Amazon Prime Video

Year 2008

Duration: 1 hour and 48 minutes

Theme: Musical

Recommended age: For over 13 years

Twelve away from home

The Twelve At Home sequel is available on Disney + if you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly comedy for all audiences. Tom Baker and his wife are going to celebrate vacation in Wisconsin with his twelve children but their long-awaited moment of relaxation does not go as expected since there they will find an old rival to Tom Baker and his eight children, whom they will continually face. A simple comedy but designed to see with children, fun and very simple to spend an hour and a half of summer with a title full of crazy things, of protagonists and of many vacations.

Platform: Disney +

Year: `2005

Duration: One hour and 34 minutes

Theme: Family Comedy

Recommended age: For all ages

