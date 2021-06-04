Best Starzplay series: you have to see them yes or yes

With each item of recommendations, either from series or films, we try to bring you the best productions, so that you can know both the proposals of the platforms and the essential titles. On this occasion, outside the circuit of mainstream platforms, we want to offer you the opportunity to know Starzplay, the home of some of the most outstanding series in recent years, but in our country they have not just reached the general public. If you want to know his best seriesAs we already recommended at the time, for example, the best options on Netflix, we invite you to stay with us for a few minutes.

The broad variety of Starzplay content It will surprise you, although not as much as the number of great proposals that try to reach all types of audiences, whether you like the thrillers shocking, the historical dramas or, for example, superhero stories that had never been narrated.

This Starzplay series list is packed with powerful, haunting, and dramatic experiences

Whether you enjoy it terror and the suspense, as in Rosemary’s Baby, as if you opt for the spy stories, in The Night Manager, we have the perfect series for you,

The Girlfriend Experience

Usually, television dramas They tend to lengthen, both in chapters and in duration, but this does not happen in this first proposal that we bring you. This series, available in Starzplay, shows us the world of company women, throughout its three available seasons, but with great support in the background of its personal stories and using sex as a way to drastic changes in their lives, in addition to highlighting the production subtlety, away from works that only seek fresh meat with which to attract their viewers.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 3 Episodes available: 33 Approximate duration: 25 minutes Watch The Girlfriend Experience on Starzplay

Rosemary’s baby

Nothing that you like the world of cinema, and consume content beyond your time, you will know the Roman Polański masterpiece, one of the most harrowing horror films in our history, and which is based on the Ira Levin novel. In this case, it is worth reviewing this new twist on the classic, with the always magnificent Zoe saldana, which will lead us to meet a pregnant woman, who is starting a new life in Paris, where they will meet a upper class marriage, that hides terrible secrets. The darkest part? That your future son could be the center of the conspiracy.

Year: 2014 Seasons: 1 Available Episodes: 2 Approximate duration: 80 minutes Watch Rosemary’s Baby on Starzplay

The act

Without a doubt, despite the fact that the quality of the series that we are recommending is through the roof, this would be one of our first picks. Under the umbrella of a story based on real facts, with characterizations that almost nail the real characters, we will know the life of gypsy rose blanchard and the murder of his mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. A girl, to whom his mother protects so much that it is capable of invent diseases that do not exist, ends with rebel against her when he discovers everything that has been missing in life because of him.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 8 Approximate duration: 50 minutes Watch The act on Starzplay

Gangs of london

If you want a little more of action and you enjoy the comings and goings of the modern gangsters, this time located in the city of London, this proposal of Starzplay It will be your most faithful companion. When the hood of one of the largest criminal organizations in the city is murdered, the peace that dominated the streets of London It will break, leaving a power vacuum that will need to be covered. A story where the violence It is nothing more than the most effective method to get the truth and where peace is only a truce until the next battle.

Year: 2020 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 10 Approximate duration: 60 minutes Watch Gangs of London on Starzplay

Power

Much has been written, read, and narrated about the drug traffic, the Money laundering and the fight for true power, the one that comes out of banknotes and banks around the world. On this occasion, we will be able to witness a drama that has been on the air for years and that presents us with the complicated world of drug trafficking, the nightclubs and the security forces agents dedicated to pursuing suspected criminals. The bet of Starzplay is as attractive as the staging, including the appearance of 50 Cent, one of the most recognized rappers in the United States, who is also the producer of the work.

Year: 2014 Seasons: 6 Episodes available: 65 Approximate duration: 60 minutes Watch Power on Starzplay

The Night Manager

John le Carré, one of the most influential novelists in the spy genre and to whom we owe works like The Russia House or The spy that emerged from the cold, is responsible for the work that concerns us, at least in a fairly faithful adaptation and that calls us to meet a ex-soldier Briton, Jonathan Pine, played by Tom Hiddleston, What is it recruited by an intelligence agent in order to infiltrate in the innermost circle of gun-runner Richard Onslow Roper, with Hugh Laurie as an antagonist. Crowd winner Awards and nominations, this tv series is one of the best examples of the spy genre.

Year: 2016 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 6 Approximate duration: 60 minutes Watch The Night Manager on Starzplay

MotherFatherSon

Do not tell us that it is not a reason to celebrate being able to enjoy the interpretations of the classic Richard Gere one more time. This television series, available in Starzplay, offers us one of the most powerful stories on the entire list of recommendations, not only because it uses the media power as a weapon, even against the protagonist’s own family, but because you have to applaud the battery of so spectacular performances that we can enjoy, including the presence of Elena Anaya. The serious condition of the son the protagonist couple will bring out details and secrets that they were better buried.

Year: 2019 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 8 Approximate duration: 60 minutes Watch MotherFatherSon on Starzplay

Pennyworth

The story that surrounds one of the best known superheroes of the comic book world, the Dark Knight of Gotham, has been told on countless occasions, although there is a character recurring in its plots that has not been paid too much attention and that turns out to be the protagonist of this series of Starzplay, the Wayne family butler, Alfred Pennyworth. With a dark past like Former British Army Special Forces Soldier, Alfred decides create your own security company and work with the millionaire Thomas wayne, in the 1960s, before Bruce himself made an appearance and became Batman.

