Best Spoilers / Rumors from Matt James’ ‘Bachelor’ Season 25

There have been many things to look forward to this year (top of mind for me is the simple fact that it’s not 2020), and high up on the list was Matt James’s season of The Bachelor. From the get go, it was clear Matt’s ~ love journey ~ would be full of drama, steamy make-out sessions (literally, due to hot tub steam), and beautiful views of good ol ‘Pennsylvania. But sometimes, that isn’t enough to satiate one’s Bachelor thirst. Sometimes, a person needs SPOILERS. Which is where we come in.

Obviously, as I just said in all-caps, there are major spoilers for Matt James’s season (and its fallout) ahead. So if for some reason you accidentally clicked here and are regretting your life choices, now is the time to look away !!!

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

You Might Have Missed It, but Matt’s Ex-Girlfriend Was on the Show

Sooooo, apparently Matt’s ex Madison Nelson was a contestant this season, which is truly an iconic move from ABC. You may not have noticed since Madison didn’t get screen time, but Reality Steve says she and Matt originally dated back when Tyler Cameron was with Gigi Hadid. Pics or it didn’t happen? Here you go:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Big Bachelor fan? Same here. Let’s overanalyze the show together. ✔️

The Winner of Matt’s Season Is … Rachael Kirkconnell

ABC

We have a winner of Matt James’s Bachelor season, according to Reality Steve. Here’s exactly what the Bachelor Spoiler master said:

“I was told, ‘Michelle and Rachael were final 2, and Rachael wins.’ Well, if you believe everything coming out of the small town of Cumming, GA, then it’s Rachael Kirkconnell. Because for the last month, all I keep being told out of Cumming is that Rachael won, and all her friends and family know and they’re telling everyone. ”

In addition to THAT, fans of the show spotted a pretty major clue that Matt and Rachael end up together thanks to Spotify. Fan account @bachsleuthers discovered Matt was listening to Rachael Kirkconnell’s Spotify playlist Night Drive, and unless Matt is in the habit of listening to his former contestants’ Spotify playlists, this seems to imply that Rachael won his season. Matt also dropped another Rachael spoiler via … charcuterie board.

This is the finalized season order according to Reality Steve:

RachaelMichelle YoungBri Springs Serena PittImportant to Note: Rachael and Matt * Do Not * Get Engaged.

Reality Steve said Rachael and Matt did not get engaged during the finale of the show, despite the precedent set by past contestants.

Here’s the deal, according to Steve:

“People always think (including myself) that an engagement at the end of this show is pretty ridiculous since these people barely know each other. However, now knowing that Matt doesn’t propose to Rachael this season, do you think most people will think, ‘Oh, great. That means that can really take their time to get to know each other and hopefully have a long, prosperous relationship? ‘ Hell no. Everyone will basically say this relationship has zero chance because it doesn’t have that ‘label’ of engagement, even though that’s never mattered in the past since so many don’t make it any way. So whether Matt did or didn’t propose I don’t think should matter in the least bit, since engagements on this show really don’t mean anything. But I can already tell you him not proposing will immediately have people giving the hot take that these two won’t make it. I mean, I don’t think they will either, but not because he didn’t propose. I don’t think they’ll make it because I don’t think for a second Matt is ready for a serious relationship, and never was. “

That is probably a good decision considering the major racism controversy surrounding Rachael right now, which leads us to the next spoiler:

Matt and Rachael Have Already Broken Up.

After the allegations against Rachael come to light, Matt released a statement about the matter to his Instagram. He wrote:

“The past few weeks have been some of the most challenging of my life, and while there are several episodes left of the season, it is important that I take the time to address the troubling information that has come to light since we wrapped filming, including the incredibly disappointing photos of Rachael Kirkconnell and the interview between Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison. The reality is that I’m learning about these situations in real time, and it has been devastating and heartbreaking to put it bluntly. Chris’s failure to receive and understand the emotional labor that my friend Rachel Lindsay was taking on by graciously and patiently explaining the racist history of the Antebellum South, a painful history that every American should understand intimately, was troubling and painful to watch. As Black people and allies immediately knew and understood, it was a clear reflection of a much larger issue that The Bachelor franchise has fallen short on addressing adequately for years. “This moment has sparked critical conversations and reporting, raised important questions, and resulted in inspiring displays of solidarity from The Bachelor nation. It has also pushed me to reevaluate and process what my experience on The Bachelor represents, not just for me, but for all the contestants of color, especially the Black contestants of this season and seasons past, and for you, the viewers at home. “I will continue to process this experience, and you will hear more from me in the end. My greatest prayer is that this is an inflection point that results in real and institutional change for the better. ”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Reality Steve came through with the intel on Matt and Rachael’s status after the literal mess plaguing their relationship and confirmed the predictable: “Not that Matt’s statement wasn’t pretty clear itself, but I can confirm that Matt and Rachael have broken up.”

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Steve also said, “Watching these last few episodes is just gonna be … weird. Nothing about any of these storylines are relevant anymore, knowing what we know now. ”

Which … yeah, fair.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

With The Bachelor Winding Down, ABC Already Cast (Then Un-Cast, Then Recast) The Bachelorette.

For all spoilers about The Bachelorette, including the major casting shakeup, head right this way:

Shop the Best ‘Bachelor’ TV Show Gifts

Cynthia Rowley Colorblock Face Covering in Green / Blue

Cynthia Rowley amazon.com

$ 20.00

Seasons of ‘The Bachelor’ on Hulu

If you missed a few eps (or seasons …) catch up easily on Hulu and kiss your free time goodbye.

‘The Bachelor’ Guess Who Printable Template

RoschsRoom etsy.com

$ 7.99

Pop these into any Guess Who game and you’ve got yourself a Bach-worthy evening.

Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure

Amy Kaufman interviewed producers and past contestants to bring you juicy in-depth intel.

Nike Women’s Tanjun Black Shoes

Long Live 2Way Gown

Nookie revolve.com

$ 269.00

Pearl Embellished Velvet Headband

Lele Sadoughi nordstrom.com

$ 150.00

Hannah Brown wears this trendy piece regularly. Aren’t the daisies on the inside the cutest?

Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Washable Mascara

Maybelline New York amazon.com

$ 8.54

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io